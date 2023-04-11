BRYAN — The Lampasas spring tennis season ended on Day 1 of the Region III-4A Tournament on Tuesday with two of four entrants advancing to the second round.
Senior Sierra Vincent fell 6-3, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to a player from Center. She defeated a Silsbee opponent 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) in the opening round.
"Sierra played a great last two tournaments and should be proud of her last year as a Badger," said LHS coach Kenneth Peiser.
Nate Champion and Clyde Ashfield also lost in the quarterfinals in boys doubles. They cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Taylor to start the tourney, but fell 6-1, 6-1 to a Jacksonville duo.
"This was a good experience for Clyde, a sophomore, so that he can see what to work on before next year," Peiser said. "Nate finished out his high school career making it to regionals and playing well."
Luke Rogers jumped out to a 4-1 lead against his boys singles opponent from Lufkin Hudson, but couldn't hold the lead and was eliminated 6-4, 6-4.
It was the second regional appearance for Rogers, who played as a fill-in for doubles last season.
"This should help him get ready for his senior year of playing and give him things to work on to do even better next year," Peiser noted..
District mixed doubles champions Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez had a rough day, losing 6-0, 6-1 to Jacksonville.
"We just could not get in a rhythm," Peiser said. "Tried to hit too hard and too many good shots instead of just keeping it in play."
"Clayton had a great year playing No. 1 in team tennis and in tournaments with Allison this semester. And for Allison, hopefully she found some things to work on for her last year next year and can come back to regionals again."
