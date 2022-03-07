One completed their career, and the other is just beginning. Both, however, impressed.
Lampasas delivered a pair of strong showings this winter as both basketball programs returned to the playoffs with the Badgers capturing a district championship along the way. While it took total team efforts to accomplish the feats, a single family — the Borchardts — spurred the squads to success.
One year after splitting the honor, Badgers senior guard Nate Borchardt was named 6-4A All-District Most Valuable Player to cap off his four-year stint on the varsity roster, and it was a moment he waited for.
“It was definitely a goal of mine,” Borchardt said, “because it was kind of frustrating to have to split it with somebody else last year. I was determined to work my butt off and make sure this year it was not shared.
“I put in more work than I ever had. It was just a day-in, day-out process.”
The award comes 28 years after his father received the same accolade for Lampasas, and the family might not be finished collecting the trophies.
Lady Badgers freshman guard Addison Borchardt displayed the potential to follow in her father and brother’s footsteps by being named all-district co-newcomer of the year along with Glen Rose freshman Alexis Rynders.
“We never even really talked to Addison about scoring,” Lady Badgers head coach Mark Myers said, “but as the season went along, she started scoring more and more and more points.
“She loves to tell me that she scored more points this year than her brother did as a freshman. Now, I don’t know if she is capable of scoring 26 points or whatever her brother did in his senior year, but you never know.”
While the siblings received the highest honors, they were not the only players recognized.
Along with the MVP award, the Badgers earned three more superlatives as senior post Kaeden Crawford was named defensive player of the year, while teammate Johnki Gardner, a senior forward, shared the title of sixth man of the year with Glen Rose junior Tristan Black.
Additionally, Lampasas head coach Aaron Nuckles was named coach of the year after the Badgers produced a 7-1 district record, and senior guard Dax Brookreson landed on the 10-player first team. Three more players — senior Quinn Pace and juniors Tak Stinnett and Luke Shivers — were placed on the second team for Lampasas.
“Everybody kept asking me about getting the MVP,” Nate Borchardt said, “but I kept wondering why they weren’t congratulating my teammates. We could not have been as successful without them.
“They were all very vital, and I’m glad they got the recognition they deserved.”
Brownwood senior Jakob Hataway was named offensive player of the year, and Gatesville freshman Rayshon Smith was named newcomer of the year to round off the superlatives.
Hornets junior Tyler Shea and Jack Carroll were also placed on the first team after helping the program return to the playoffs for the first time since 2013, and teammate Carter Williams, a junior, landed on the second team.
For the girls, sophomore guard Charlie Sommerfeld emerged with Gatesville’s lone superlative, being named co-sixth man of the year with Glen Rose junior Kaydence Davis, while teammates Kamryn Higginbotham, a junior, and Taylor Coward, a sophomore, were placed on the second team.
The Lady Badgers saw four players collect first- or second-team honors.
Morgan Lovejoy and Payton Tatum, who are each juniors, were two of eight players placed on the first team, while seniors Kyleigh Ball and Cobie Chandler landed on the second team.
“I was dreading how that all-district meeting was going to go,” Myers said, “because sometimes you have to get out there and literally fight for your kids, and I was prepared to do that, but I didn’t have to. People voted the way they were supposed to in my opinion.
“It was just really nice to get eight of our top 11 players on the list, including our honorable mentions.”
State-ranked programs Glen Rose and Stephenville finished with identical 7-1 district records and dominated the district awards, combining to see six players receive superlatives.
Sophomore standouts Aimee Flippen, of Glen Rose, and Mya Wesley, of Stephenville, were named co-most valuable players, while Lady Tigers freshman Lily Melton was named offensive player of the year.
Honeybees senior Landri Withers split defensive-player-of-the-year honors with Brownwood senior Tessa Goodwin.
Additionally, Glen Rose head coach Ramsey Ghazal was named coach of the year.
