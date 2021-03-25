The Lampasas softball team opened play in the Llano tournament with a pair of impressive wins, blanking Ingram Moore 9-0 and Johnson City 12-3.
Harley Wakeman had four strikeouts through three innings against Moore. Autumn Biesel-Macomber drove in three runs, and Kali Hunter, Mia Maldonado and Rose McAnally each went 3-3 at the plate.
McAnally led Lampasas with three RBIs against Johnson City. Alycia Cantu hit a two-run homer.
Caitlyn Sanguinet struck out three in three innings.
