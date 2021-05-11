In 2020, the state tournament never began. This year, it did not finish.
Two seasons ago, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the duration of the golf schedule long before teams could descend on the greater Austin area for the annual state championships. As a result, Lampasas and Salado lost opportunities to build on the successes of 2019, when the Lady Badgers and Lady Eagles placed second and fourth, respectively, at the Class 4A tournament.
Each earned its way back to the University Interscholastic League’s premier destination, but Mother Nature once again interfered.
Play was halted due to impending inclement weather midway through the back nine during Tuesday’s second round at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course, and it would not resume.
As a result, after entering the day two strokes behind first place, Lampasas finished there, shooting a 317-160—477 to place third. Officials totaled Monday’s results with scores from the first nine holes of the second round to determine the final standings.
Kinsley Lindeman (79-38) and LeeAnn Parker (78-39) posted identical scores of 117 to finish in a four-way tie for 10th overall individually, while teammates Elizabeth Cross (79-41—120), Shaylee Wolfe (81-42—123) and Kylee Rutledge (98-49—147) rounded out the Lady Badgers’ scores.
Argyle (315-160) and Andrews (326-149) finished tied with matching totals of 475, but the Lady Eagles dethroned the nine-time defending champions due to a tiebreaker.
Led by Maddy Bourland, who shot an 83-40—123 to tie for 20th, Salado placed sixth with a two-day total of 533 (359-174). Priscilla Torczynski (87-43—130), Cooper Meyer (91-48—139), Reese Rich (98-43—141) and Lydia Burleson (102-57—159) complemented the outing.
Lake Belton standout Tiffany Lange delivered a 23rd-place showing in the program’s debut campaign, posting an 82-42—124.
COVE'S FOX 13TH IN 6A
Copperas Cove senior Elle Fox was also responsible for her school’s first appearance at the girls state tournament, shaving two strokes off her opening-round 76 to finish with a 150 at the Class 6A state tournament. The outing along the course at Georgetown’s Legacy Hills Golf Club positioned the Mississippi State commit in a three-way tie for 13th place.
Lewisville Hebron posted identical rounds of 299 en route to a championship-clinching total of 598, beating out Austin Vandegrift (295-310—605) and Austin Westlake (308-30—611). San Angelo Central’s Ryann Honea (69-74—143) won the individual title by a stroke over Meagan Winans, of Plano East.
GIRLS 4A STATE GOLF CHAMPIONSHIP
Tuesday; Plum Creek Golf Course, Kyle
Note final round was reduced to nine holes due to weather
TEAM RESULTS (Top 6)
x-won playoff
x-Argyle 315-160—475
Andrews 326-149—475
Lampasas 317-160—477
Midlothian Heritage 319-171—490
Melissa 341-180—521
Salado 359-174—533
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
1. Bohyun Park, Carrollton Ranchview, 67-32—99
2. Mallory Matthews, Hondo, 75-35—110
3. Kodi Nolen, Midlothian Heritage, 73-38—111
4. Avery Nolte, Huffman Hargrage, 76-38—114
4. Maddie Sanders, Midlothian Heritage, 76-38—114
Also
T10. Kinsley Lindeman, Lampasas, 79-38—117
T10. LeeAnn Parker, Lampasas, 78-39—117
17. Elizabeth Cross, Lampasas, 79-41—120
T20. Maddy Bourland, Salado, 83-40—123
T20. Shaylee Wolfe, Lampasas, 81-42—123
T23. Tiffany Lange, Lake Belton, 82-42—124
T32. Priscilla Torczynski, Salado, 87-43—130
44. Cooper Meyer, Salado, 91-48—139
T47. Reese Rich, Salado, 98-43—141
T55. Kylee Rutledge, Lampasas, 98-49—147
65. Lydia Burleson, Salado, 102-57—159
