Led by LeeAnn Parker’s round of 78, the Lampasas girls golf team is in contention for a state championship, trailing Argyle by two shots after the first round of the Class 4A state tournament Monday at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle.
Parker is tied for 10th in the individual standings. Elizabeth Cross and Kinsley Lindeman carded 79s for the Lady Badgers, and Shaylee Wolfe shot 81 for Lampasas’ team score of 317.
Argyle leads at 315.
Salado (359) sits in sixth place, 18 shots behind fifth-place Melissa heading into Tuesday’s final round.
Maddy Bourland led the Lady Eagles with an 83.
Lake Belton sophomore Tiffany Lange opened with an 82.
Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park, who will play in the U.S. Women’s Open next month, is well on her way to a third straight state championship. She opened with a 67 and leads by six.
At the Class 6A tourney at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown, Copperas Cove’s Elle Fox is tied for 20th.
She carded a 76 in the first round and is seven shots off the lead.
