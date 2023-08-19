In its first meet of the new season, Lampasas produced a pair of top-three showings at Friday’s annual Temple Invitational.
Racing along a three-mile trek at Lions Park, all five of the Badgers’ scoring harriers were among the top 30 en route to a second-place performance in the Class 1A-4A division, while the Lady Badgers were third thanks to the area’s best outing.
Hailey Palmer, a junior, had the highest finish from the only area schools in attendance — Lampasas and Florence — completing the two-mile course in 14 minutes, 36.20 seconds for ninth place.
In all, the Lady Badgers recorded 122 points as underclassmen rounded out the team.
Leah Phillips, a sophomore, was 12th (14:56.00) to complement Palmer, while the freshman tandem of Sophia Storm (28th, 16:04.60) and Lola Miller (37th, 16:17.10) followed. With a 58th-place time of 17:06.30, Taylor Martell rounded out Lampasas’ scoring.
Thanks to all five runners placing among the top 21, including individual champion Jaylah Fish, a freshman, who posted a time of 13:23.30, Lorena (45) won the girls team title, while Austin St. Dominic Savio (55) was second.
For the boys, sophomore Ashley Kent (10th, 17:34.50) was the first of five Badgers to cross the finish line in an approximately 90-second span.
Brayden Phillips, a junior, was next to cross, finishing 12th in 17:43.60, and sophomores Juan Rodriguez (18th, 18:12.90) and Royce Clary (25th, 18:49.50) and junior Tyler Ecker (30th, 19:08.90) accounted for the remainder of the Badgers’ 90 points.
Additionally, sophomores Abdiel Hernandez (37th, 19:36.00), John Keyes (41st, 19:47.50), Gabriel Allison (74th, 20:49.70) and Ayden Vanliew (77th, 20:54.30) and junior Solomon Storm (93rd, 22:15.40) raced for Lampasas, but their times did not count toward the team total.
Waco Meyer junior Marco Cunningham was the individual champion with a time of 15:48.10, and Robinson claimed the team title with 87 points.
The Buffaloes were 11th (262), while Lady Buffaloes did not field a complete team, but each was paced by a 17th-place finisher.
Erick Ramirez (18:09.60) and Mary Bell (15:25.00) led their respective squads at the meet with Lady Buffaloes junior Emily Carabajal posting the next best showing, placing 26th in 16:00.60, while juniors Seidy Carbajal (33rd, 16:12.00) and Cheyenne Pierce (77th, 18:55.50) followed.
Isaias Mendoza (31st, 19:10.80), Logan Maldonado (71st, 20:42.70), Braxton Gould (91st, 22:12.50), Victor Trevino (103rd, 23:36.90) and Cristofer Gomez (105th, 24:07.50) were the Buffaloes’ remaining racers.
