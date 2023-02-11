Chesley Breuer and seniors Nate Champion and Jordan Venegas posted second-place finishes for the Lampasas tennis team on Friday in the Badgers' tournament at Killeen.
On a cold, windy day, Breuer battled for a runner-up finish in girls singles.
Champion and Venegas recorded their best finish in boys doubles.
"They played more consistent than any match they have played before," LHS coach Kenneth Peiser said.
Amore Zapata and Caroline White placed third in girls singles
James Vasquez won the consolation bracket.
Luke Rogers and Clyde Ashfield went 2-2 for a sixth-place showing. Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez also placed sixth.
Charlotte Carmack and Loretta Hodges went 3-1 and finished sixth.
Talan Clements and Sydney Unger went 1-2.
