Lampasas tennis players Allison Valdez, Clyde Ashfield and Caroline White earned medals in the Badgers' opening tournament of the spring season on Friday.
Lampasas traveled to Pflugerville for the 21-team tourney, the first of eight tournaments the team will play to prepare for the district tournament. The Badgers met plenty of Class 5A and 6A competition.
Valdez was the consolation bracket champion in 'A' girls singles. Ashfield and White were the consolation champs in 'A' mixed doubles.
Luke Rogers lost in the consolation finals. Chesley Breuer and Sierra Vincent split a pair of matches in girls doubles, as did Jordan Venegas and Nate Champion in boys doubles.
Amore Zapata split a pair of matches in girls singles.
"This was a good day to show the players what needs to be worked on in practice this week and future matches," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said.
The Badgers' next tourney is next Friday in Brownwood.
