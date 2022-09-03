Despite another strong effort in doubles, the Lampasas tennis team lost for the first time this season, 11-8 against Class 6A Harker Heights on a muggy Friday in Lampasas.
Lampasas led 5-2 after doubles, including another boys sweep. Lampasas' boys doubles teams improved to 12-3 on the season.
James Vasquez and Clayton Shaw rallied from a 4-1 deficit to take the first set in a tiebreaker and went on to win in straight sets. Nate Champion/Luke Rogers and Tyler Ecker/Clyde Ashfield also won for the Badgers (4-1).
In girls doubles, Allison Valdez and Amore Zapata won 6-3, 7-5. Madison Miles and Sierra Vincent also won.
Heights quickly took a 6-5 lead in singles with four straight wins. Ashfield and Vincent put the Badgers back in front 7-6 and the teams went back and forth until the Knights broke an 8-8 tie by winning the final three matches.
Clayton Shaw earned the final win for the Badgers.
"We start out great in doubles. We just need to keep working on our singles game this week and be able to pull it out in the one-on-one matches," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said.
The Badgers host Lake Belton next Friday and Leander on Saturday.
District play begins Sept. 15 at home against Stephenville.
