Lampasas' Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez played together for the first time in mixed doubles and battled through five matches for a third-place finish Thursday in a tournament hosted by Cedar Park Vista Ridge.
Abriana Flores and Nate Champion also paired up for the first time and went 2-0 before losing in the quarterfinals.
Other quarterfinalists were Abby Valdez and Kailr Clements — who had won two straight tournaments in girls doubles before a close, three-set loss Thursday — and Caylin Watson.
Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said Watson "played lights out and aggressive but just ran into a backboard of a player."
Alyssa Sharkey and Amore Zapata reached the consolation semis in girls doubles.
The 23-team tournament was conducted at five sites with a mix of pro and best-of-three sets.
"This was our toughest tourney of the year overall," Peiser said. "The players were able to play deuce (scoring) for the first time and a few had three or more matches. District is usually the only time we play deuce and so this was good practice for them to have to win each game by two points."
