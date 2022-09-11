The Lampasas tennis team lost 19-0 against a powerful Lake Belton squad on Friday in Lampasas.
The Badgers put up a battle in a few matches.
Sidney Unger and Jordan Venegas lost a tiebreaker in their pro-set doubles match, 9-8 (7-5).
Madison Miles and Caroline White almost forced a tiebreaker in an 8-6 loss.
Clayton Shaw lost 6-0, 7-5 in singles.
“I knew going in how tough Lake Belton was,” LHS coach Kenneth Peiser said. “They were even missing three of their boys.”
“I just wanted our team to go out and compete. ... We had our moments and some good shots but could not keep enough in a row. Our district will not be this tough and (I’m) hoping that this gives the kids an idea of how good they can get.”
