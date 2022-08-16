With another hot start in doubles, the Lampasas tennis team picked up its second straight win to start the season, beating host Copperas Cove 13-6 on Tuesday.
The Badgers' boys doubles lineup Tuesday — Luke Rogers/James Vasquez, Nate Champion/Jordan Venegas and Clyde Ashfield/Tyler Ecker — went 3-0. Lampasas is 6-0 in boys doubles matches this season.
Lampasas received girls doubles victories from Allison Valdez/Amore Zapata and Sierra Vincent/Chesley Breuer.
Madison Miles and Layla Vanhook almost gave the Badgers a girls sweep, but fell 14-12 in a third-set tiebreaker. Cove also won the mixed doubles match.
Much like Friday's 12-6 win at Killeen, singles victories proved harder to come by for Lampasas.
Zapata won seven straight games to finish off an 8-5 comeback in a pro set.
Venegas and Ecker also won to give the Badgers an 8-4 lead.
Cove pulled within 8-6 before victories by Valdez and Caroline White clinched the victory.
Miles, Vanhook and Champion won the remaining matches for the final margin.
"Our doubles is doing good, but we are tired going into the singles and the kids' play reflects that," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said. "Once it drops in temp and we get a few more matches under our belt — and in a little better shape — our singles will improve."
The Badgers host Pflugerville on Friday at 4:15 p.m.
