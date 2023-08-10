The Lampasas tennis team won all of its girls matches and rolled to a 12-7 home win over Marble Falls on Thursday.
It was a nice bounceback for the Badgers, who were throttled 19-0 by Fredericksburg a day earlier in the season opener.
Lampasas jumped out to a 5-2 lead in doubles.
On the boys side, Talan Clements and Dacoda Fry won in the No. 2 spot, and Elijah Copeland and Kaleb Roberts pulled out a close win in No. 3 doubles.
Caroline White and Chesley Breuer won in No. 1 doubles. Sydney Unger and Charlotte Carmack won in the No. 2 spot. Marble Falls did not have a No. 3 team and lost by default.
Tyler Ecker picked up the only boys singles victory for Lampasas, and the Badgers lost in mixed doubles, but the girls singles sweep was more than plenty to send the team to its first win.
"We completely changed up our doubles for the day and some of the younger players were able to get some experience playing up a spot or two," coach Kenneth Peiser said.
The Badgers were set to host Killeen on Friday before their first road trip of the season on Tuesday at Copperas Cove.
