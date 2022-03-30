Lampasas' Kailr Clements and Abby Valdez closed in on a return to the Region 1-4A tennis tournament with a pair of victories Tuesday in the District 6-4 tournament at Brownwood.
The girls doubles duo earned a pair of 6-2, 6-3 wins and will play a Brownwood pair in today's finals.
Lampasas also has a boys doubles team in today's finals. Elias Arellano and James Vasquez advanced with 6-2, 6-1 and 6-4, 6-3 wins. They face a Gatesville tandem today.
If both teams win, then they will advance to regionals. If they lose, then if they did not play the third-place team in the semifinals they will have to play a playback match to see who gets second place and a spot in the regional.
Abriana Flores and Nate Champion will play teammates Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez in the third- place mixed doubles match today. The winner, too, could advance by winning a playback match.
In boys singles, Travis Calk won his first match but was eliminated by Stephenville's eventual finalist, 6-2, 7-5.
Luke Rogers also won his first match but fell in the quarterfinals.
Emily Martinez lost 6-2, 6-4 in the first round but fought hard in the second set against a Glen Rose foe.
Alyssa Sharkey and Amore Zapata fell 6-0, 6-4 against Brownwood.
"Both had a good year and should be proud of their accomplishments," Lampasas coach Kenneth Peiser said.
Wind caused temporary delays on Tuesday as leaves from adjacent trees blew onto the courts and had to be removed with blowers.
Action begins today at 9 a.m. The regional is set for April 12-13 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
