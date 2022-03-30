Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours as drier air moves in on gusty winds. High 74F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 45F. NNE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.