Lampasas swept the girls doubles matches and won six of nine tiebreakers, but it was Gatesville that walked off with the 10-9 victory and the District 7-4A championship on Tuesday in Lampasas.
It's the third straight district title for the Hornets (14-2, 4-0 7-4A).
Gatesville's top four boys swept their matches, proving to be the edge the Hornets needed.
Nearly half of the 19 matches were decided in tiebreakers.
"The kids played great and have had three of these close matches this year and the others went our way," LHS coach Kenneth Peiser said. "Tonight's did not."
The girls doubles matches were especially tight. Lampasas' Allison Valdez and Amore Zapata won a 10-7 tiebreaker to win their match. Madison Miles and Caroline White took a 7-6, 7-6 win. Sierra Vincent and Chesley Breuer also won a 10-7 tiebreaker.
Clyde Ashfield and Tyler Ecker won in boys doubles for Lampasas.
Jordan Venegas and Loretta Hodges nearly won their third straight mixed doubles match, but the Badger duo fell 2-6, 6-2 (10-7).
The Badgers (9-3, 3-1) led 4-3 heading to singles.
Gatesville rallied for a 7-4 lead before Vincent (10-7 tiebreaker win), Nate Champion, Ecker (10-7 tiebreaker win) and Breuer came off the court with victories to put Lampasas back in front 8-7.
However the Badgers dropped three of the remaining four matches, including another tiebreaker.
After the Hornets clinched the district title 10-8, White won the final match in a 10-7 tiebreaker for the final margin.
Next up for Lampasas is the bi-district playoffs. The second-seeded Badgers will face No. 3 seed Krum in Glen Rose on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m.
