Lampasas' Clayton Shaw and Allison Valdez won the District 24-4A mixed doubles championship on a sweltering Friday in Marble Falls.
The Badgers will send at least four others to the Region III-4A tournament on April 11-12 at Bryan High School.
Luke Rogers and Sierra Vincent qualified as runners-up in singles. Nate Champion and Clyde Ashfield advanced with a second-place finish in boys doubles.
Third-place finishers Amore Zapata and Caroline White (girls doubles), Chesley Breuer (girls singles) and James Vasquez (boys singles) are regional alternates.
Shaw and Valdez won two matches on Wednesday and took the title Friday with a 6-0, 6-3 win against Burnet.
Vasquez lost 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to a Marble Falls player in the boys singles championship. That dropped Vasquez into a playback match for second place with teammate Rogers, who prevailed 6-4, 6-0.
Rogers had lost his semifinal, but bounced back for a 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 win vs. Burnet in the third-place match. Since he did not face Vasquez in the semis, he earned the right to play for second place via the playback match.
Champion and Ashfield also earned their regional spot via the playback route. They dropped a tough semifinal match on Wednesday but rebounded with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Marble Falls in the third-place match. The Lampasas duo upset Lago Vista's top-seeded team 6-4, 7-5 for second place.
"Nate played the best tennis of his four years," LHS coach Kenneth Peiser said. "He was all over the net and served great and did not miss many shots. He was confident and pumped."
Vincent lost 6-0, 6-2 to Lago Vista in the girls singles final. She faced Breuer in a playback match and won 6-1, 6-2.
In an all-Lampasas third-place match, Zapata and White defeated Loretta Hodges and Sydney Unger 6-0, 6-3. They did not qualify for a playback.
Breuer earned a 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Burnet for third place.
Altogether, 12 of Lampasas' 16 players advanced as far as a third-place match.
Lampasas won both the girls and boys team medals.
The tourney concluded Friday after Thursday's play was postponed by an all-day light rain and mist.
