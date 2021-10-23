AUSTIN — Case Brister scored five touchdowns for Lampasas, but the Badgers still couldn't keep up with top-ranked Austin LBJ, losing 88-42 in a battle for the outright 13-4A-D1 lead on Friday at Nelson Field.
After spending the entire first half trading shots on offense, both teams began the third quarter with the same aggressive play and wasted little time once in the red zone. After LBJ quarterback Gharion Hawthorne trotted into the end zone from 40 yards, Badgers senior running back Brister connected with junior quarterback Dylan Sanchez to trim the LBJ lead to 48-34.
On the Badgers' next possession, wide receivers Nate Borchardt and Ethan Moreno made catches to set up Brister once again for a 36-yard catch-and-carry and kept the Badgers within striking distance at 54-42.
After the Jaguars’ next possession, the Badgers suffered the first of a string of turnovers which led to 21 consecutive LBJ points in four minutes and a lead that would not be threatened the rest of the game.
With two minutes left, Lampasas (4-4, 2-1) blocked a punt and took over on the 3-yard line only to suffer its first sack of the night along with other tackles for a loss.
The Jaguars’ last scoring drive began and ended with a 90-yard run by Phazzon Washington.
Fans looking for a defensive battle would have been hugely disappointed as both teams wasted little time putting points on the board. Sanchez handed off to Brister on the first play of the game for a 55-yard gallop into the end zone and with less than a minute played, Lampasas took its first lead of the night 7-0.
The Jaguars (8-0, 3-0) responded almost as quickly, led by junior running back Sedrick Alexander. After entering Badger territory for the first time, Hawthorne connected down the sideline with wide receiver Trent Leary for 30 yards to even the score at 7-7.
With two minutes left in the second quarter, a fumbled snap on fourth down gave LBJ possession at midfield. One minute later, Alexander made a leaping catch on the sideline for a 20-yard trot into the end zone and the Jaguars went into the half up 41-28.
The Badgers' three-game winning streak came to an end.
Lampasas, which dropped into a second-place tie with Fredericksburg, hosts Canyon Lake next Friday.
13-4A-D1 FOOTBALL
Austin LBJ 3-0
Fredericksburg 2-1
Lampasas 2-1
Burnet 1-2
Canyon Lake 1-2
Taylor 0-3
FRIDAY'S GAMES
- No. 1 Austin LBJ 88, Lampasas 42
- Burnet 35, Taylor 21
- Fredericksburg 31, Fischer Canyon Lake 28
