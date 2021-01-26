Junior post Juliana Dwamena scored 30 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead Lampasas in a crucial 62-40 win over visiting Brownwood on Tuesday.
The Lady Badgers had lost their first five games in the five-team District 6-4A and getting swept by the Lady Lions would have kept them alone in last place and two games behind with two remaining.
Now the teams are tied (1-5) for the final playoff spot.
Brownwood won the first meeting 57-52 on Jan. 8.
The Lady Lions close the season with a home game against Gatesville and a trip to No. 5 Stephenville.
Lampasas also travels to Stephenville, then hosts No. 6 Glen Rose in Tuesday's season finale.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALADO 59, LAKE BELTON 41: Josh Goings scored 13 of his game-high 19 points to help the Eagles pull away and remain perfect in District 19-4A.
The Broncos are 0-6 in 19-4A in the program's inaugural season, but they kept up with Salado for most of the first half, trailing just 29-22 at the break while limiting Goings to six points.
Noah Self (12 points) and Brady Ihler (10) also scored in double figures for Salado.
Chris Jarrett led Lake Belton with 11.
Salado's win combined with Taylor's 56-45 loss at Jarrell clinched a playoff spot for the Eagles.
BOYS SOCCER
COPPERAS COVE 4, ELLISON 1: At Ellison, Gabriel Davis broke a 1-1 tie in the second half and the Bulldawg blanked Ellison the rest of the way.
Evan Thomas scored twice for Cove (2-1 12-6A). Justin Crook also scored and assisted on the deciding goal.
Thomas opened the scoring for the Dawgs with a penalty kick. He capped Cove's scoring by connecting off of a corner kick by Brandon Sargent.
HARKER HEIGHTS 5, SHOEMAKER 0: At Harker Heights, Luca Lokker recorded a hat trick and the Knights earned their first 12-6A victory in three tries.
GIRLS SOCCER
SALADO 3, LAMPASAS 0: At Salado, Lady Eagles keeper Avery Wright recorded her fifth consecutive shutout and sixth of the season as Salado won its District 18-4A opener.
COPPERAS COVE 5, ELLISON 0: At Copperas Cove, Brianna Miles scored twice and the Lady Dawgs picked up their first win in 12-6A.
Tori Olsen, Hailey Williams and Emily Poste also scored for Cove.
SALADO 59, LAKE BELTON 41
Salado (59)
Gonzalez 2, Mescher 2, Gilpin 0, Pitcock 7, Miller 3, Goings 19, Law 2, Ihler 10, Wilson 2, Self 12.
Lake Belton (41)
Wilcox 9, Hudson 8, King 5, Hammond 0, Brazzle 4, Jarrett 11, Khan 2, Gossett 2, Walker 0.
Salado 16 13 17 13—59
Lake Belton 13 9 10 9—41
3-Point Goals—Salado 2 (Pitcock, Goings), Lake Belton 5 (Jarrett 2, Wilcox, Hudson, Brazzle). Free throws—Salado 15-19, Lake Belton 13-20. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Salado 17, Lake Belton 13. Technicals—None.
AREA BASKETBALL SCORES
BOYS
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 69, No. 25 Lampasas 56
District 19-4A
- Salado 59, Lake Belton 41
TCAF Div. II District 5
- Memorial Christian 56, Georgetown Grace Academy 30
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 62, Brownwood 40
District 19-3A
- Lexington 48, Florence 31
TCAF Div. II District 5
- Georgetown Grace Academy 62, Memorial Christian 7
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 5, Killeen 1
- Copperas Cove 4, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 5, Shoemaker 0
- Temple 2, Belton 1
District 18-4A
- Lake Belton 1, Jarrell 0, OT
- Salado 6, Lampasas 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 5, Temple 0
- Bryan 5, Killeen 1
- Copperas Cove 5, Ellison 0
- Harker Heights 3, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Salado 3, Lampasas 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.