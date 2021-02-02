Addison McDonald made a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining and the Lampasas Lady Badgers stunned fifth-ranked Glen Rose 46-45 in overtime on Tuesday in Lampasas.
Now the Lady Badgers wait and see if their season goes into overtime.
Friday was supposed to be the season finale for Lampasas, but there may be more basketball on tap for the Lady Badgers.
If Brownwood doesn't win on the road Friday at No. 6 Stephenville, Brownwood and Lampasas, which has a bye Friday, will finish tied for the final playoff spot in District 6-4A and will have to play a postseason tiebreaker.
Glen Rose won the first meeting with Lampasas 52-22 on Jan. 15. The Lady Tigers nearly won in regulation, but Lampasas' Taylor Allen, like McDonald a senior, tipped the ball in at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.
Glen Rose (22-3) had only lost to Stephenville and No. 13 Decatur before Tuesday.
The Lady Badgers won two of their final three 6-4A games after a 0-5 start.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SALADO 61, GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 48: At Georgetown, Josh Goings scored 30 points and the Eagles clinched the District 19-4A championship.
Goings easily could have scored more. He went to the foul line 27 times, but only converted 14.
BOYS SOCCER
SALADO 8, LAKE BELTON 0: At Salado, Alex Pierce set a school record with six goals in the Eagles' victory.
Chris Ortiz assisted on five goals, which also set a school mark. Max Markham and Cooper Sanders scored the other goals for Salado. Nico Lemus recorded one assist.
Juaquin Tobias earned the clean sheet in goal.
ELLISON 0, BELTON 0 (Ellison wins 4-3 on penalties): At Belton, Michael Kelly, Edwin Vega, Devin Leatherwood and Preston Phelps scored in the shootout and the Eagles (3-1-1, 11 pts 12-6A) moved into second place, one point ahead of the Tigers, in district play.
David Ortega made two saves in goal for Ellison.
The Eagles host Killeen on Friday.
BRYAN 0, COPPERAS COVE 0 (Bryan wins 4-3 on penalties): At Copperas Cove, the Bulldawgs came up just short in the shootout after playing to a scoreless draw with the District 12-6A leader.
Evan Thomas, Gabriel Davis and Kendric Steward scored in the shootout for Cove (2-2-1, 7 pts, 5th place 12-6A).
GIRLS SOCCER
LAMPASAS 9, JARRELL 0: At Lampasas, Bella Lindsey recorded her third hat trick of the season for the Lady Badgers.
Pilar Bienbenu scored twice for Lampasas. Nevaeh Stevens, Anna Burgess, Rebecca Nobles and Willow Gill also scored for Lampasas.
GIRLS SUMS
STEPHENVILLE 73, GATESVILLE 55
No. 6 Stephenville (73)
Coffee 1, McIrvin 2, Withers 14, Matthews 1, Monk 2, Fowler
0, Wilson 2, McClendon 22, Wilson 5, Birdwell 2, Wesley 22.
Gatesville (55)
Warren 16, Trotter 0, Chacon 12, Jones 12, Smalley 6,
Higginbotham 3, Hunt 0, J.Coward 3, Barron 0, T.Coward 3.
Stephenville 23 17 15 18—73
Gatesville 17 5 10 23—55
3-Point Goals—Stephenville 5 (Wesley 4, Wilson), Gatesville
9 (Warren 4, Chacon 3, Jones, Higginbotham). Free throws—
Stephenville 20-29, Gatesville 16-25. Fouled Out—None. Total
Fouls—Stephenville 20, Gatesville 21. Technicals—Smalley.
BOYS SUMS
MEMORIAL CHRISTIAN 79, WACO PARKVIEW 20
Waco Parkview Christian (20)
Watson 6, Irvin 0, Orewiler 2, Frost 2, Phythian 2, Gaddy 0,
Lanehart 7, Vazquez 1.
Memorial Christian Academy (79)
Lewis 2, Smith 8, Tompkins 3, Armstrong 6, Williams 6, Escoffery 14, I.Rosales 9, Clark 17, Hammond 0, Jackson 14.
Parkview Christian 5 6 4 5—20
Memorial Christian 23 22 20 14—79
3-Point Goals—Parkview 1 (Watson), Memorial Christian 7 (Williams 2, Escoffery 2, Tompkins, I.Rosales, Clark). Free throws—Parkview 3-8, Memorial Christian 4-6. Fouled Out—None. Total Fouls—Parkview 5, Memorial Christian 11.
Technicals—None.
SALADO 61, GEORGETOWN GATEWAY 48
Salado (61)
Mescher 2, Gilpin 2, Pitcock 2, Miller 7, Goings 30, Law 4,
Ihler 7, Wilson 4, Self 3.
Georgetown Gateway (48)
Batton 5, Route 18, Delahunt 0, Eddins 6, Culver 0, Henry 11, Cox 6, Cantrell 2.
Salado 13 20 13 15—61
Gateway 10 7 20 11—48
3-Point Goals—Salado 3 (Goings 2, Miller), Gateway 7 (Route 3, Eddins 2, Batton, Cox). Free throws—Salado 20-35, Gateway 12-15. Fouled Out—Mescher, Delahunt, Cox. Total Fouls—Salado 16, Gateway 23. Technicals—Batton 2.
TUESDAY’S AREA BASKETBALL
BOYS
District 6-4A
- No. 19 Glen Rose 60, Lampasas 57
- Stephenville 82, Gatesville 35
District 18-4A
- Salado 61, Georgetown Gateway 48
TCAF Div. II District 5
- Memorial Christian 79, Waco Parkview Christian 20
GIRLS
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 46, No. 5 Glen Rose 45, OT
- No. 6 Stephenville 73, Gatesville 55
District 19-4A
- Jarrell 56, Lake Belton 33
District 19-3A
- Academy 48, Florence 26
TUESDAY’S SOCCER
BOYS
District 12-6A
- Bryan 0, Copperas Cove 0 (Bryan wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Ellison 0, Belton 0 (Ellison wins 4-3 on penalties)
- Harker Heights 2, Killeen 1
- Temple 11, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Academy 2, Florence 0
- Jarrell 4, Lampasas 2
- Salado 8, Lake Belton 0
GIRLS
District 12-6A
- Belton 10, Ellison 0
- Bryan 7, Copperas Cove 2
- Killeen 2, Harker Heights 1
- Temple 6, Shoemaker 0
District 18-4A
- Academy 1, Florence 0
- Lampasas 9, Jarrell 0
- Salado 2, Lake Belton 1
