Alycia Cantu singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Lampasas Lady Badgers edged Brownwood 5-4 on Tuesday night in Lampasas.
A little later in the evening in Temple, Mason Gerrard did the same thing in the bottom of the eighth, sending Lake Belton to a 6-5 win over Taylor and into sole possession of the District 19-4A lead.
Gerrard and Malachi McGehee each drove in two runs for the Broncos (14-8-1, 8-2 19-4A). Conner Bartz had three hits.
Cantu finished with three hits and three RBIs for Lampasas.
BASEBALL
ELLISON 13, KILLEEN 2, 6 inn.: At Ellison, Joseph Marin drove in five runs and the Eagles moved into a three-way tie for third place.
Julian Vascot had four hits and two RBIs for Ellison (5-4 12-6A) and earned the win on the mound. Vascot fanned six batters.
The Eagles began the night in a fourth-place tie with Copperas Cove. The two teams are now tied with Temple, which lost 7-3 at home against Harker Heights.
Ellison led the entire game after taking a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
COPPERAS COVE 11, SHOEMAKER 0: At Shoemaker, three Bulldawg pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout.
Dekan Radigan pitched five innings and struck out 10.
Dylan Martinez, Antonio Espinoza and David Cimmino each had two hits for Cove (5-4 12-6A).
The Bulldawgs scored all of their runs after the third inning.
SALADO 6, BURNET 1: At Burnet, the Eagles scored five times in the second inning and Brady Wilson tossed a four-hitter as Salado moved into a fourth-place tie with Burnet at 4-6 in 19-4A.
Nolan Williams, Dillon McDaniel and Drew Bird each had two hits for the Eagles.
Wilson struck out six.
Burnet didn't score until the fifth inning and made four errors.
SOFTBALL
COPPERAS COVE 7, ELLISON 1: At Copperas Cove, Larisa Perez drove in five runs and the Lady Dawgs moved within a game of idle 12-6A leader Bryan
heading into their Friday showdown in Bryan.
Perez led both teams with three hits.
Brooke Schmidt went the distance in the circle, allowing five hits and striking out seven.
Cove was in command early, grabbing a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
LAKE BELTON 7, TAYLOR 2: At Temple, Hannah Jensen and Madison Lux each drove in two runs in the Lady Broncos' victory.
TENNIS
With five qualifiers Tuesday, Gatesville will be well represented at the Region I-4A Tournament.
The Hornet contingent includes 6-4A girls singles champion Stormy Tatum, boys singles champion Slone Early and girls singles runner-up Rady Hollingsworth.
Julee Sun and Ty Warren qualified in mixed doubles with their second-place finish, as did the boys doubles team of Shy Tatum and Jaegar Smith.
The regional tournament begins April 26 at Texas Tech University in Lubbock.
TUESDAY'S BASEBALL
District 12-6A
- Belton 14, Bryan 0, 5 innings
- Copperas Cove 11, Shoemaker 0
- Ellison 13, Killeen 2, 6 innings
- Harker Heights 7, Temple 3
District 6-4A
- Brownwood 4, Gatesville 3
- Stephenville 2, Lampasas 0
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 6, Taylor 5, 8 innings
- Salado 6, Burnet 1
District 19-3A
- Rogers 9, Florence 0
TUESDAY'S SOFTBALL
- Gatesville 5, Whitney 4
District 12-6A
- Belton 7, Temple 3
- Copperas Cove 7, Ellison 1
- Harker Heights 2, Shoemaker 0, 8 innings
District 6-4A
- Lampasas 5, Brownwood 4
District 19-4A
- Lake Belton 7, Taylor 2
- Salado 6, Burnet 3
District 19-3A
- Rogers 14, Florence 1
