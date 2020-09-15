The Lampasas volleyball team lost on Tuesday at Lake Belton, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15.
Morgan Lovejoy recorded nine kills and two blocks for the Lady Badgers. Laurcy Bender finished with six kills. Bre Quarles had five kills and an ace. Madison Roedler also had two blocks. Ethni Sanchez served Lampasas' other ace.
The Lady Badgers host Hays Johnson on Friday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.