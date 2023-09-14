Three area teams are entering the week undefeated, but only one is guaranteed to avoid defeat, and it is not a usual suspect.
During the previous four seasons, Killeen has only eclipsed three wins in a season once, which was with a 4-6 record in 2022, but the Kangaroos are undefeated through three games following last week’s 37-13 win versus Cleburne.
Now, they get to rest and watch the action unfold thanks to a bye, but like fans, they will need to travel for a majority of the games with only four occurring within the area.
THURSDAY
LAMPASAS (3-0) at PFLUGERVILLE CONNALLY (2-1)
The Badgers are attempting to go 4-0 for the first time since starting the 2020 season with nine consecutive victories, and they have plenty of momentum after scoring 72 points against Georgetown East View last week — Lampasas’ largest offensive output since beating San Saba 73-0 in 1975. The contest also serves as the Badgers’ first road game after outscoring their opposition 152-60 in a trio of home games.
COPPERAS COVE (1-2) at WACO UNIVERSITY (2-1)
The Bulldawgs snapped an eight-game losing streak last week, beating Manor 42-36, and now, they have the opportunity to collect the program’s first road win since Oct. 8, 2020. Copperas Cove has reason to believe consecutive wins are within reach after defeating the Trojans 51-18 last season, which was just the team’s second 50-point performance in five years after accomplishing the feat three times in 2018.
FRIDAY
LAKE BELTON (2-1, 0-1 District 4-5A, Division I) at SHOEMAKER (2-1, 0-1)
This has the potential to be the week’s premier encounter with all the elements needed to deliver an instant classic. Both teams have explosive offenses, elite talent all over the field, district-championship
expectations and plenty of motivation after each lost heartbreaking district openers last week. Topping last year’s dramatic, last-second 34-33 Grey Wolves’ win will be almost impossible, though.
ELLISON (0-2, 0-0 4-5A-I) at No. 8 RED OAK (3-0, 1-0)
Just like the rest of the nation watching ESPN2 last week, the Eagles, who are coming off a bye, discovered the Hawks are legitimate after going toe-to-toe with Lake Belton en route to capturing a 38-34 overtime victory, which propelled them into the state rankings. Ellison has only produced 34 total points this season, so the Eagles will definitely be tested on both sides of the ball in their district opener.
ODESSA PERMIAN (2-1) at HARKER HEIGHTS (1-2)
Knights head coach Mark Humble was not overseeing the program last year, when the Panthers sent Harker Heights home with a slim, 1-point loss, 28-27, but he can sympathize after falling by the same margin (34-33) last week at Round Rock Cedar Ridge. This is the Knights’ final nondistrict game, and if unsuccessful, they will enter next week against Class 6A No. 16 Pflugerville Weiss on a three-game losing skid — their longest since 2019.
CHAPARRAL (1-2) at BRYAN RUDDER (1-2)
After losing the first eight games of their existence, the Bobcats have won two of five games, including last week’s 34-21 victory versus visiting Marble Falls, in a stretch dating back to last season, but they have yet to win on the road. Despite their record, the Rangers are averaging 33.7 points — a total Chaparral has only topped twice in 13 games.
SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (1-2) at BELTON (3-0)
Before the Tigers can turn their attention toward beginning defense of their District 11-5A, Division II championship next week, Belton will attempt to earn a measure of revenge against the Bobcats, who won last year’s matchup 35-12. Should the Tigers emerge victorious, it would be the program’s best start since 2009, when they won their first six games.
SALADO (2-1) at LITTLE RIVER ACADEMY (3-0)
Last year, the Eagles won their first two games before losing to state-ranked Malakoff, and this season has played out identically after the Class 3A, Division I No. 4 Tigers rolled to a 42-0 victory last week. This week, however, is where Salado hopes the narrative shifts, because in 2022, the Eagles lost seven of their next eight games by a combined score of 263-143.
MEXIA (0-3) at GATESVILLE (1-2)
The Hornets’ pair of losses have come by a combined five points, so there should be no lack of confidence against the Black Cats, who have served as opportunities for numerous teams to spring forward over the previous two seasons. Since 2020, Mexia has suffered 20 defeats and 17 of them have been by at least 21 points, including Gatesville’s 43-14 win last year.
FLORENCE (0-3) at JOHNSON CITY (2-1)
As if the Buffaloes do not have enough odds stacked against them, now, they must attempt to overcome history as well. With a new head coach, new offensive philosophy, lack of any home field advantage this season and the gut punch of coming off a 49-0 loss at Thrall, Florence will try to beat the Eagles, who are averaging 52.0 points per game, for the first time since 2016.
TEMPLE (1-2) at ARLINGTON MARTIN (0-3)
The Wildcats have a losing record through three games for the second time in three years, but the 2021 season’s start did not sway Temple from earning an undefeated district title. The Warriors, who have scored just 39 points in their first three games, provide an ideal opportunity for the Wildcats to begin a similar scenario.
