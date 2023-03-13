A total of 10 area athletes earned the right to compete one final time this season after qualifying for state at Saturday’s Region II powerlifting meets.
Highlighting the group is a quartet of regional champions.
In Division I, which includes all Class 5A and Class 6A programs, Harker Heights standout Thomas Connolly and Lake Belton’s Adam Walden each finished atop their weight class, while the Salado tandem of Drew Carter and Dray McLane were crowned champions in Division II — Class 4A schools.
Competing at Cleburne, Connolly, a 220-pounder, finished with 1,605 total pounds after producing a 645-pound squat, 405 bench press and 555 deadlift, while Walden won the super heavyweight division by 30 pounds with a 675-395-525–1,595 total.
The pair will not be alone at the upcoming Texas High School Powerlifting Association Division I State Meet, though, as four others advanced.
Belton’s Isaac Jones (500-265-475–1,240) finished second in the 132 division to secure his berth, while Broncos’ 114-pounder Seth Fritz, Shoemaker 275-pounder Teshawn Byers and Temple 165-pound Jer’Vonnie Williams each reached a predetermined qualifying weight.
Fritz (300-210-340–850) and Byers (605-380-600-1,585) were each third in their respective weight classes, while Williams (500-265-550–1,315) placed fifth. Fritz was one of two additional lifters to qualify in his division, while Williams was one of six to advance, and Byers will be among a field of nine in his weight class.
Lifting at Gatesville, McLane was not challenged in the 242 division, totaling 1,600 pounds — 195 more than his closest competitor. He had a 615 squat, 440 bench press and 545 deadlift.
Carter was one of three lifters to advance from the 148 weight class after totaling 1,220 pounds (490-305-425).
A pair of Hornets also qualified for state after placing second at regionals. L.J. Hall emerged as the 165 runner-up with a 435-325-500—1,260 showing, while super heavyweight Zach Bryant hoisted 1,520 pounds (635-365-520).
Thanks in part to their state qualifiers, Lake Belton (10 points) and Salado (16) each placed fifth as a team, while the Hornets (13) were seventh and the Knights (9) were ninth in their respective final standings.
San Antonio East Central won the Division I team title with 31 points, and China Spring was the Division II champion with 27 points.
The Division II state meet is set for March 24, and the Division I meet is March 25. Both will take place at Abilene’s Expo Center of Taylor County.
Although only 10 area lifters advanced, several fell just shy of accomplishing the feat.
In Division II, Caden Brister, of Gatesville, was third (375-200-360–935) in the 132 weight class, and Salado 181-pounder Nolan Miller was fourth (450-300-455–1,205). Additionally, three Badgers — Reed Jerome (4th, 220, 500-315-460—1,275), J.J. Bowling (5th, 165, 420-310-440—1,170) and Dailin Fagan (5th, 181, 435-255-510—1,200) — placed among the top five of their weight classes.
Knights super heavyweight Lamarian Hatcher had a 640-410-455—1,505 total to place fourth in Division I.
Other top-10 showings were delivered by Salado’s Brooks McLane (6th, 242), Lampasas’ Connor Kozma (7th, 123) and Braiden Resa (7th, SHW), Lake Belton’s Challen Ma’ileoi (7th, 308), Copperas Cove’s Tristen Pettit (8th, 132), Peyton Reed (8th, SHW) and Gilbyrt Hall (9th, 220), Belton’s Nicholas Perez (9th, 132), Gatesville’s David Sims (9th, 181) and Ray Jones (10th, 275) and Harker Heights’ Aimeer Washington (10th, 198).
Also competing at the regional meets but unable to produce an overall score were Shoemaker’s Jaquarrius McClendon, Copperas Cove’s Kevin Pontius and Devon Taitano, Temple’s Endrei Sauls, Lake Belton’s Christian Morales and Logan Gandara, Salado’s Alejandro Delima, Dylan Wigley and Noah Stephens, Lampasas’ Jonathan Strickland and A.J. Luna and Gatesville’s Gabe Charles.
