TEMPLE — Salado started District 18-4A play in a commanding fashion, and things didn’t change Tuesday night at Lake Belton’s Bronco Stadium.
Led by a pair of goals each from Andrew Gilmore and Cody Roquemore, the Eagles distanced themselves early in the second half in a 5-1 win over the Broncos for their fifth victory in the last six matches.
Salado (8-3, 3-0) came into the night outscoring opponents 16-1 in league play, with wins over Lampasas and Academy. The trend continued against Lake Belton (5-6-1, 2-1), which dropped its first match in the last three.
Both were set up by Cooper Sanders passes, the first to Roquemore on a header for Roquemore’s second goal of the night, and the next on a corner kick to Gilmore for another header.
Gilmore tacked on his second goal in the 61st, closing out the scoring for Salado with a low shot from the left side that carried into the right corner of the net.
“We sat in the attacking half for a good portion of the first half but just couldn’t create many chances,” Salado head coach Jared Cruddas said. “We were dangerous. We just weren’t dangerous enough to hit the back of the net. So, talking at halftime, we wanted to be a little bit more direct in terms of, ‘Let’s go to goal.’ And immediately you could see the pressure turn, and then goals three, four and five came.”
Salado outshot Lake Belton 13-3, controlling possession for much of the night, but the Broncos hung around in the first half by using a couple of Chason Hamson saves to stay close.
First, Hamson went vertical to punch a Roquemore dart from 25 yards out just over the top, keeping things scoreless in the early going.
Hamson later made another save on a Roquemore look when he dived right to stop it in the 28th.
Salado played aggressively and physically most of the night, and the Broncos had a few early chances that failed to materialize.
In the 39th, a Cole Jackson shot from the right end line was brushed away by keeper Hughston Taggart, who later stopped a Dawson Vuong header midway through the second half that was set up by a nice cross pass from Miguel Herrera along the right sideline.
Lake Belton finally broke through in the 79th when Herrera found Jackson for a goal into the right side after Taggart came out from net to try to disrupt the play but overran Jackson.
“Salado’s a good team. I think if we would’ve put the goal away in the first half, then we had a chance and things may have changed, but we’re trying to put together a full 80 minutes and it’s hard sometimes,” Lake Belton head coach Aaron Bragewitz said. “That was good morale to get that goal at the end and to be able to come back in the next round (of district play) and say, ‘Hey, we got one. We can get more.’”
Salado was issued two yellow cards, one in the 38th and another in the 44th.
The match turned dark — literally — in the 61st when the stadium lighting partially went out on Salado’s attacking half of the field.
The match continued the final 19 minutes with just one overhead lighting column illuminating that side of the field.
Hamson made four saves amid the darkness, allowing no goals during that time.
