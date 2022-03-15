SALADO — Caden Strickland was all but unhittable Tuesday night, and the Eagles did enough on offense, breaking through midway for some run support to post a 4-0 win over Lake Belton in a District 19-4A contest.
Strickland carried a no-hitter until the final out before a Connor Bartz bunt single down the third-base line ended the bid. The senior didn’t miss a beat, though, striking out ensuing batter Mason Trouinger with a foul tip into the catcher’s mitt to seal the win.
“I was just focused on getting them out any way we can,” said Strickland, who struck out 11 and walked one, needing only 83 pitches to complete the game. “The win was big because last year, we couldn’t beat Lake Belton, so beating them 4-0, it means a lot.”
The Broncos (7-6, 1-1) and Eagles (7-4, 2-0), both playoff qualifiers last season, breezed through the first three innings, which took a little over half an hour to complete as each starter came out crisp and firing.
Outside of a pair of singles, Salado had little going off Lake Belton starter Logan Flores until the fourth, when a Jake Windham line drive single into right sparked a two-out rally.
Windham battled back from an 0-2 count for the base knock, then stole second and scored when Josh Adams laced a one-hop double off the right-field wall for the game’s first — and only — extra-base hit.
Following Adams’ double, Lane Heath and Colton Dockray both knocked RBI singles to make for a 3-0 lead, which wound up being plenty enough for Strickland and Salado’s defense from there.
“It was huge, both pitchers did a great job the first few innings and we were fortunate we got something started there, I believe with two strikes, and we just kept passing on the torch for a little while,” Salado head coach Emery Atkisson said.
Flores took the loss, surrendering three runs and six hits in four innings while striking out two before giving way to Mason Law, who pitched the final two innings for the Broncos.
Salado tacked on another run in the fifth when a Windham grounder to third scored Drew Bird, who had reached on an error to lead off the frame, then advanced to third on a Strickland bloop single into shallow right.
“Flores was really pitching good,” Lake Belton head coach Cory Beckham said. “He got two outs and all of a sudden, they get a hit and steal a base and then get another hit and they got that run on us and we kind of collapsed there a little bit and they made us pay that inning.”
Beckham went on to praise Strickland and his effort on the night.
“Hats off to their pitcher,” he said. “He was dominating and that’s his second straight dominating performance. We’ve got work to do if were going to try to beat that guy next go-round. He’s a great pitcher and he was better than us tonight.”
Lake Belton will host Taylor at 4:30 p.m. Friday while Salado will travel to Burnet for a 7 p.m. contest.
