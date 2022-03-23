SALADO — A massive seven-run eruption in the fifth inning took No. 4 Lake Belton from what was a tight game with Salado to a rout in a vital District 19-4A softball contest.
The Broncos sent 12 batters to the plate in the frame that blew the game wide open with an 11-1 victory behind four-hit pitching from Zakayia Fredrick.
“It took us a little while to get going,” said Lake Belton coach Matt Blackburn, whose team moves to 14-5 and 2-0 in district. “We started playing small ball which is my M.O. if we’re not hitting.”
The bats came along after that.
Lake Belton clung to a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth before loading the bases with no outs and scoring and getting courtesy-runner Madyson Updike home on a walk to Victoria Shimabukuro.
Salado made a switch in the circle from Hannah Hudson to Bri Waters, but she couldn’t stem the tide. Casey Schultz drilled a bases-clearing double to center field to put the Broncos up 6-1 with no outs. Madison Lux singled through the middle to put runners at the corners. Angie DeLeon unloaded a shot high off the right-field wall for a two-run triple, narrowly missing a home run. DeLeon scored later to make it a 9-1 game.
“I felt like we were in it halfway through,” said Salado coach Scott Vasquez, whose team is now 13-6, 0-2. “We were able to hit (Fredrick) so well, but it was always right at them. We had some hard hits.”
Lake Belton added two runs in the sixth to garner enough to end the game an inning early on the 10-run rule. A Shimabukuro triple to lead off led to her score and DeLeon later scored on a double steal.
Both teams went through three scoreless innings before Lake Belton pushed across two in the fourth. Shimabukuro beat out an infield single, found her way to third before scoring on a DeLeon groundout. Lux scored later for a 2-0 lead.
Salado cut into that lead in the bottom half of the inning. Riley Litchfield led off with an infield hit and scored later from second on a base hit by Harley Drouillard for the Lady Eagles’ only run of the game. Fredrick struck out seven and walked two in her complete-game effort. Lake Belton supported her with 10 hits.
“Zakayia did what she needed to do,” Blackburn said. “When she got in some trouble, she always came back to get a big out.”
Lake Belton will play at Jarrell next Tuesday while Salado travels to Burnet on Friday.
