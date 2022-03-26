Pazlee Conrad homered twice and drove in six runs and Salado beat sixth-ranked Burnet 11-4 on Friday in Burnet.
With the win, the Eagles avoided an 0-3 start in District 19-4A and collected their second win against a top-10 foe. Salado beat No. 2 Iowa Park two weeks earlier in the San Marcos tournament.
Salado's 0-2 start in 19-4A was at the expense of ranked teams Taylor (No. 12) and Lake Belton (No. 15).
Angel Van de Plas (two RBIs) and Lexi Dudeczka hit back-to-back homers in the second inning against Burnet. Conrad's first blast was over the left-center field wall in third inning. She hit a second three-run blast to almost the same spot in the fifth.
Conrad was 3-for-4 on the night.
Salado (14-6, 1-2 19-4A) led 7-0 after three innings, with all three runs scored with two out.
Brooke McLaurin earned the win in the circle. She ended two innings with strikeouts and the Eagles turned two inning-ending double plays.
Salado hosts Georgetown Gateway Prep on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.