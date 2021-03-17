TEMPLE — A first-inning home run by Mason Gerrard looked like it may be all the offense the Lake Belton Broncos needed on Tuesday night.
But they added so much more.
The Broncos batted around in the second inning and topped the Salado Eagles 16-1 at Bronco Field in an early District 19-4A contest.
Already up 1-0 thanks to Gerrard’s homer to left in the first inning, the Broncos sent 14 batters to the plate in the second, plating nine of them for a big 10-0 lead.
Tristan Robin began the inning with a double off the left field wall, and advanced to third on an infield single by Malaki McGhehee. Logan Flores singled to center to drive in Robin for a 2-0 lead. After Brandon Bell walked to load the bases. Connor Bartz cleared them with a double to left, giving the Broncos a 5-0 lead.
After the Eagles recorded an out, Gerrard added a double to his night, driving in Bartz. His courtesy runner, Connor Brennan, then stole third and, after a walk by Connor Crews, stole home as well. Ty Jackson singled and Robin made it 8-0 with a double to left. Jackson and Robin both scored on wild pitches before the Eagles finally got out of the inning, trailing 10-0.
But the onslaught was far from over as the Broncos (7-7-1, 1-1) added six more in the next inning.
Back-to-back walks by Devin Brazzle and Gerrard got the inning going, and both scored on wild pitches, as the Eagles pitching staff committed three wild pitches in the inning along with two balks.
Rews and Jackson both walked as well, and Robin drove in Crews with a single to left. Brandon Bell walked ot load the bases, and a wild pitch and a balk plated two more runs as the Broncos led 16-0 after three.
The Broncos pitching staff did the rest. Gerrard pitched the first three innings, not allowing a hit and striking out five. Crews followed with a perfect fourth, striking out two, and Logan Flores finished the night.
The Eagles (7-8, 0-2) got their lone run and hit of the game in the fifth off Flores,
Kole Maedgen reached on an error by third baseman Brazzle, who made a great stop on a bouncing ball, but rushed the throw to first, allowing Maedgen to advance to second. Maedgen took third on a balk and was driven in on an infield single by Josh Adams for the lone Eagles hit and run.
Salado’s only other real opportunity came in the second when Maedgen walked and Caden Strickland was hit by a pitch, to put runners on first and second with just one out. But Adams struck out swinging on a full count and Maedgen’s courtesy runner, Lane Heath, was thrown out trying to steal third on the strikeout to get the Broncos out of the jam.
