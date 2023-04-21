Salado did not win the area meet, but the Eagles and Lady Eagles dominated an aspect of it.
Looking to secure berths at the upcoming Region III-4A meet – the final stop before state – by placing among the top four of an event at Wednesday’s area meet between District 23 and District 24 qualifiers, Salado advanced 10 athletes.
While the number itself might not be staggering, the talent pool is as seven of the Eagles and Lady Eagles who will compete for a state berth are distance runners.
Cade Harris, a freshman, delivered Salado’s top showing, winning the regional championship in the 1,600-meter run and 3,200 with times of 5 minutes, 30.52 seconds and 11:44.11, respectively, while sophomore teammate Penelope Anderson was responsible for the Lady Eagles’ only other first-place finish, winning the 800 in 2:26.84.
Additionally, Ellie Mescher was second (2:28.42) in the 800, Alexa Williams was second in the 1,600 (5:30.66) and 3,200 (11:44.44), narrowly beating out teammate Zoie Adcox’s third-place times (1,600, 5:32.53; 3,200, 11:44.92) in each event, and Ally Ihler was fourth (2:32.88) in the 800.
In the boys division, sophomore Luke Anderson was third in the 800 (2:03.31), 1,600 (4:33.79) and 3,200 (9:53.82) for the Eagles, who also qualified pole vaulter Kye Hayes with a fourth-place height of 13 feet.
Lexy Wilson (2nd, long jump, 17-1½) and Meri Fischer (4th, pole vault, 10-0) round out Salado’s regional competitors.
The two-day regional meet will be held at Bullard beginning Friday with the top two finishers in each event earning berths at the state meet.
Thanks in part to their standout distance runners, the Lady Eagles placed third as a team with 87 points, finishing behind champion Waco La Vega (122) and China Spring (118), while the Eagles were 10th (22).
Following a similar approach, meet host Gatesville achieved a majority of its success on the track as senior Carlo Martinez won the 1,600 (4:28.03), 3,200 (9:30.22) and was second (2:02.58) in the 800, while teammate Lawson Mooney, a junior, placed fourth (22.41) in the 200.
Barrett Boyd, a junior, also advanced in three events for the Hornets, placing first in the girls pole vault with a height of 12-7 and receiving silver medals in the 100 hurdles (15.01) and 300 hurdles (47.97).
In field events, sophomore Rayshon Smith (3rd, long jump, 21-7), senior Brayden Minton (4th, discus, 124-7) and senior Ashtyn Culley (4th, high jump, 6-2) advanced for Gatesville, which was sixth (49) as a team in the boys division and seventh (32) in the girls division.
Lampasas is sending three athletes to regionals, including a pair of area champions.
Asa White, a junior, won the long jump, clearing 229 ¾, to go along with fourth-place showings in the 110 hurdles (15.39) and 300 hurdles (42.37), and senior teammate Aden Rascoe easily won the discus with a distance of 153-1 – more than five feet further than his closest competitor.
Tate Brown, a senior, will serve as the 12th-place (8) Lady Badgers’ lone representative after placing third (34-1) in the triple jump.
Waco Connally easily emerged with the boys team title, scoring 156 points, while runner-up La Vega had 90. Burnet was third with 66 points, and the Badgers were eighth (30).
With fifth-place finishes, Gatesville’s Vania Martinez (1,600, 5:51.40; 3,200, 11:58.27), Jacy Archie (discus, 98-9) and Jastin Muegge (800, 2:04.37) and Salado’s Penelope Anderson (400, 1:02.68) fell just shy of reaching regionals.
