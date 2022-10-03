Macy Morris and Haleigh Wilk each had 11 kills and the Salado volleyball team rallied from a slow start to win at Robinson 17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.
Reese Rich added nine kills, and Livia Niu had eight. Freshman middle blocker Elsie Law contributed five kills and two blocks.
Grace Clemons collected 14 digs. Sara Ellis was a steady serve-receive passer for the Lady Eagles, ending the night with a 2.1 passer rating.
Salado (23-14) improved to 3-0 in District 23-4A play. Robinson fell to 2-1.
After dropping the first set, the Lady Eagles raced out to a 9-3 lead in the second and went on to win. Similarly, in the third set, Salado jumped in front 10-4. Set 4 was tied 9-9 before the Lady Eagles took control with a 7-0 run. The Rockets pulled within 21-18 before Salado closed out the match.
Salado travels to Gatesville (14-16, 2-1) on Tuesday.
