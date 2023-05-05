SALADO -- All of the concern with their opponent coming into Thursday’s first bi-district game was quickly eliminated for the Salado Eagles.
Five runs in the first inning will do that for you.
The Eagles took advantage of struggling Burnet pitching to get a big lead and finished it in five innings with a 12-2 victory over Burnet in the opening game of a Class 4A bi-district playoff.
“Anytime you can get five runs in the first that helps,” said Salado coach Emery Atkisson.
“Cade (Strickland) did a great job on the mound, our defense played well and our offense kept us going.”
Strickland threw a complete-game two-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and scored three runs to be one of the major cogs.
“It all started with preparation before the game which helped get up for this game,” Strickland said. “We had some quality at bats and played some good ball.”
Salado improves to 16-9-2 and will travel to Burnet, now 20-9-1, for the second game of the series Friday night at 7.
The Eagles sent 10 batters to the plate with four drawing walks and another getting hit, all coming after Kase Maedgen led off with a bunt single. Lane Heath drove in a run with a bases-
loaded single to right. Owen Curtis picked up two RBIs on a groundout to the catcher to drive hustling runners Kannon Baird and Logan Flores. Burnet starter Kurt Kassner was pulled after
eight batters.
Another came home in the second to make it 6-0. Caden Strickland singled and stole second to get in scoring position for Flores’ slicing double down the left-field line.
“I had been struggling at the plate, but I was able to swing well,” said Flores who drove in three runs on two hits. The Eagles stroked 10 hits in five innings.
Burnet cut into the lead temporarily with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. Will Johnson scored from third on a wild pitch and Trey Morrow drove in pinch-runner Moses Deluna with a
single to left for a 6-2 margin.
Salado answered with three in the bottom half of the frame behind RBI raps from Strickland, Flores and Will Messner to go ahead 9-2 to set up the possibility of ending the game early in the
fifth.
“Anytime you can answer a team after they’ve scored two runs, that’s all you can ask for,” said Atkisson.
The Eagles needed three in the fifth to close it out on the 10-run mercy rule and got it.
Strickland scored Maedgen with a base hit. Two bases-loaded walks to Flores and Heath brought home Drew Bird and Strickland for the win.
“Burnet is a good team,” Atkisson said. “Anytime you can get that first win is great, but even in victory there are things we can correct and improve on.”
