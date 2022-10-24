Salado claimed a team title and advanced an individual, and Gatesville is sending three runners — two boys and a girl — to the state meet following Monday’s Region III-4A meet at Huntsville’s Kate Ross-Barr Memorial Park.
Racing along a two-mile course, the Lady Eagles placed all five of their runners in the top 21 to win the championship as Alexa Williams, who was eighth overall with a time of 12 minutes, 36.67 seconds, led the way. She was followed by teammates Zoie Adcox (9th, 12:37.75), Penelope Anderson (11th, 12:41.40), Ally Ihler (17th, 12:59.19) and Anna Redelsheimer (21st, 13:05.75).
Additionally, Cade Harris (29th, 13:23.87) and Natalie Burleson (50th, 13:48.95) competed for Salado, but their scores did not count toward the team total.
Last season, the Lady Eagles placed sixth at the state meet. Five runners — Williams, Anderson, Ihler, Redelsheimer and Burleson — from the team will return this year.
For the Hornets, Vania Martinez secured her spot at state by finishing second overall with a time of 12:17.71, but Gatesville placed 10th as a team.
Valeria Jimenez (47th, 13:45.72) was the second Hornet to cross the finish line, while teammates Bethany Penrod (52nd, 13:50.85), Lillian Kinder (68th, 14:05.09) and Kyla Hinojosa (119th, 15:29.78) rounded out the team total.
Grace Penrod (126th, 15:37.36) and Lacy Campos (150th, 16:43.22) also competed for Gatesville.
Huffman Hargrave’s Jetzibe Trevino (11:46.28) earned the individual title and helped the Lady Falcons (81) finish second behind the Lady Eagles. Hudson (151) and Gilmer (167) earned the remaining state berths.
In the boys division, Hornets senior Carlo Martinez (15:29.63) placed second overall in the 5,000-meter race, and teammate Jastin Muegge (16:55.77) was 15th as each earned spots at state, but as a team, Gatesville fell one point shy of advancing.
The Hornets finished fifth, scoring 133 points. Huffman Hargrave (104) was the overall champion, while Marble Falls (112), Giddings (113) and Jacksonville (132) claimed the remaining state berths.
Burnet’s Hudson Bennett was the first runner to cross the finish line, winning the race in 15:18.14.
Abraham Almendariz (38th, 17:33.61), Malachi Olvera (41st, 17:37.35), Jack Armstrong (49th, 17:48.01), Ian Rainer (56th, 18:05.22) and Cameron Thompson (82nd, 18:36.57) also raced for Gatesville.
Salado recorded 180 points to place sixth, but Luke Anderson advanced for the Eagles after posting a fourth-place time of 16:13.54. He also reached state last season, placing 72nd.
Anderson’s outing was complemented by teammates Coulson Boyd (22nd, 17:07.80), Ryan Novotny (24th, 17:11.93), Owen Pitcock (60th, 18:10.46), Brooks Dabney (93rd, 18:55.41), Jake Rechtfertig (118th, 19:51.21) and Morgan Hauck (137th, 20:36.18).
Both of Lampasas’ teams were also in attendance, but nobody from the program advanced to state.
Lady Badgers senior Nyla Long fell three places shy of qualifying after finishing 20th with a time of 13:05.55, while the Badgers (374) were 14th as a team.
Kent Ashley (64th, 18:17.37) delivered Lampasas’ top showing, while teammates Clayton Shaw (75th, 18:26.36), Brayden Phillips (89th, 18:47.34), Juan Rodriguez (96th, 18:59.82), Royce Clary (107th, 19:26.43), Benjamin Stone (114th, 19:35.87), Jmesen VanLiew (117th, 9:48.24) rounded out the team’s outing.
The University Interscholastic League Class 4A State Championships will be held Nov. 4 at Round Rock’s Old Settlers Park with girls racing along a 3,200-meter course at 8:30 a.m. and the boys’ five-kilometer race following at 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.