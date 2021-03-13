It was never her intention.
Entering the final season of her high school career, Salado forward Lorena Perez simply wanted to contribute to her team by helping in any way possible.
She did exactly that, and it resulted in her earning District 19-4A’s highest honor.
Perez was recently named all-district most valuable player after guiding the Lady Eagles to a single-loss, co-district championship.
While Perez intended to produce in any manner possible, it was not for an award.
“I never thought about winning this,” she said. “I was just out there playing and having fun.”
Perez led the Lady Eagles, who reached the area round of the playoffs, offensively and was one of the team’s top rebounders along with Kenslee Konarik, a junior, who was tabbed sixth man of the year.
Additionally, senior guard Amanda Cantu captured a superlative, being named defensive player of the year.
Reese Preston, Priscilla Torczynski and Katy Law were all first-team selections for Salado, and they were joined by teammate Megan Manibusan, who landed on the second team.
Although being named MVP was a surprise to Perez, seeing her teammates recognized on the list was not.
“We were just an amazing team,” she said. “We all had talents that blended together beautifully.
“We all just came together and gave our all, and we had fun with it. I wish we could have played a little longer, but it was an amazing season.”
Lake Belton capped off its inaugural season by seeing freshman Cassidy Gladney named co-newcomer of the year, while sophomore teammate Sydni Cartwright landed on the second team.
In District 6-4A, Hornets senior Caitlin Chacon and Lampasas sophomore Morgan Lovejoy were each awarded all-district superlative awards after guiding their respective squads into the playoffs.
Chacon, a guard, was named co-defensive player of the year with Glen Rose senior Hannah Cantwell, while Lovejoy, a post, split the sixth man of the year honor with Stephenville freshman Tamaiya Wesley.
The awards were the only superlatives not given to a Glen Rose or Stephenville player.
“I really enjoy to play defense,” Chacon said. “A lot of people want to be the player who scores a lot, but I like putting pressure on the other team, making them turn the ball over and watching our team break to the offensive end.
“It just feels nice to be able to end my career here with a title like this.”
Gatesville also captured two first-team selections for seniors Ainsley Warren and Allaiya Jones, while also placing teammates Jenna Coward, a senior, and Kamryn Higginbotham, a sophomore, on the second team.
Outside of Lovejoy, junior forward Julianna Dwamena was Lampasas’ only first-team member, but seniors Taylor Allen and Addison McDonald landed on the second team for the Lady Badgers.
Considering Lampasas struggled in district play, placing fourth, after opening the season with a 16-2 showing, Lady Badgers head coach Mark Myers was excited about how his team was represented.
“This was better than I expected,” he said. “If we had won some more games, then I obviously would have expected more, but I was pleased.
“I think it shows that other coaches understood how tough this district was.”
Now, with her time on the court at Salado complete, Perez turns her attention toward finding a collegiate home to continue her basketball career at, and when she does, memories of awards will not fill her mind when thinking of playing for the Lady Eagles.
After all, that was never her intention.
“I’m always going to remember how I was supported by my teammates,” Perez said. “They would get so hyped up for me whenever something good happened.
“And people from school or the community would just come up to me and tell me I was doing amazing.
Those were just some really good feelings.”
