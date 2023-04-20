During the previous eight seasons, Salado and Lampasas have been the area’s most successful golf programs, combining to reach the state tournament 10 times.
Now, after taking the top two spots at the Region III-4A tournament, each has earned another shot at a state championship.
The Lady Eagles cruised to the regional title, placing its entire team among the top 25 en route to winning the title by 22 strokes.
Individually, senior Cooper Meyer led Salado, following an opening-round 82 with an 84 to place third overall with a 166 – six strokes behind champion Hannah Antunes. The China Spring freshman shot a 72-78–150.
Meyer’s bronze-medal showing was complemented by a trio of teammates who each placed in the top 15.
Playing at Huntsville’s Bearkat Golf Course, Lady Eagles senior Lydia Burleson (89-89–178), sophomore Elliot Self (94-91–185) and junior Reese Rich (97-92–189) finished within 11 strokes of each other to occupy 10th, 13th and 15th, respectively, on the final leaderboard.
Furthermore, Madeline Rakowitz, a sophomore, shot a 98-102–200 to place 23rd overall for Salado, but her scores did not count toward the team total, and sophomore teammate Claire Kunders (112-98–210) tied for 37th as an individual.
The Lady Eagles (362-356–718) held a slim lead over China Spring and Lampasas following the first round with all three situated within four strokes of each other, but neither could maintain the pace.
While Salado lowered its score by six strokes, the Lady Badgers and Lady Cougars each added at least eight. Lampasas finished with a 366-374–740, while third-place China Spring had a final score of 753 (364-389).
The outcome delivers the Lady Eagles to state for the sixth consecutive season excluding 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s cancellation, and after a one-year absence, the Lady Badgers return to state for the sixth time since 2015.
Kenlee Turner, a junior, had Lampasas’ best outing, posting an 84-90–174 with teammates Jennifer Greiner (tied 11th, 90-90–180), Arianna Gonzales (16th, 89-101–190), Avery Hopson (tied 20th, 103-95–198) and Paige Rutland (tied 28th, 107-99–206) following.
Adding to Lampasas’ success, the Lady Badgers’ second team of Kadyn Atkins (22nd, 96-103–199), Addison Jacks (26th, 99-104–203), Madi Seward (34th, 103-105–208) and Alyson Baker (54th, 111-
113–224) was eighth overall, carding an 834 (409-425).
The area’s only other representative was Gatesville sophomore Avery Streetman, who tied for 24th with a 101-101–202.
Both the Lady Badgers and Lady Eagles now turn their complete attention toward the state tournament.
The two-round event will be held at Kingsland’s Legends Golf Course and Villas beginning May 15.
Salado placed 10th at last year’s state tournament after finishing fifth (2021), fourth (2019), sixth (2018) and eighth (2017) in prior seasons.
Lampasas was third in its last appearance two years ago and was second in 2019, matching the program’s performance in 2016, which came on the heels of a third-place finish in 2015. The Lady Badgers were also fifth in 2017.
