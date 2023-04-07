JUSTIN — It took a full half of bruising, scoreless soccer to persist through, but once Salado settled into Wichita Falls’ physical style, the Lady Eagles figured a way around it.
Then they found their way into Saturday’s regional final.
Shelby Lange and Haley Piatak netted goals about 10 minutes apart in the early stages of the second half and from there Salado’s defense remained firm — as it had all day long — to help the Lady Eagles grind out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over the Lady Coyotes in a Class 4A Region I semifinal Friday at Northwest ISD Stadium.
With the win, their fifth in their last six matches, the Lady Eagles (27-4) advanced to their second regional final in the last three years where they will face District 5-4A rival Stephenville at 10 a.m. today with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
Though Salado head coach Michael Goos said his team got what it expected from Wichita Falls (20-2-1) — District 4-4A’s undefeated champs which was riding a 20-game winning streak — the end result was far from easy.
“I knew that Wichita Falls was going to be good and they were,” Goos said. “And so I knew that we had to play a really good game and stick to the game plan and we did that phenomenally. We did exactly what we discussed and what we wanted to do. The girls played smart and they earned it. It was a tough one.”
After fighting to an even draw over the first 40 minutes during which Salado came up empty on a few close looks, the Lady Eagles didn’t waste much time breaking the stalemate after the break.
Lange got her team on the board with her third goal of the postseason in the 45th minute, firing one into the right side of the net on her team’s eighth shot on goal after Piatak found her open in the middle of the box.
“I saw that there were two people in front of me and I looked up and I saw Sydney and I just kind of put it right in behind her and she took care of the rest,” the senior Piatak said of her assist.
Just a short time later, in the 56th minute, it was Piatak who was on the receiving end, this one from Shelby Hollywood after Hollywood juked past a scrambling Wichita Falls defender along the right sideline, drew Wichita Falls keeper Aidan Herrera away from her post, then calmly settled a short cross over to Piatak in the middle, who nudged the insurance goal into the open net.
It was a nifty show of finesse and fleetness from Hollywood, the sophomore forward that the Lady Coyotes had trouble keeping up with at times.
“She gives me the best balls and just puts them right in front of me and I just have to tap them in,” Piatak said of Hollywood. “I get the credit, but she’s the one that set it up and it was a great ball by her.”
Added Goos: “Shelby did a really good job of being unselfish and just putting that ball across the front of the goal.”
It was Hollywood’s second assist of the playoffs, and the gap proved plenty for Salado’s defense of Jill Taylor, Cassie Vargas, Reese Lange and Ashlyn Williams, among others, who combined with keeper Fran Blancaflor for the Lady Eagles’ second straight shutout and 25th of the season.
Among Blancaflor’s seven saves, she kept one of her best for last when she dove to snag Alinessa Salinas’ sharp shot off a cross from Malayasia Larque just 4 minutes after Piatak’s goal, which was the last clean look the Lady Coyotes got.
Salado finished with 10 shots on target to Wichita Falls’ seven.
“Both of our goals were pretty and they weren’t just individual goals, they were team goals, which makes them even better,” said Goos, in his 12th year at Salado, which is in the playoffs for a ninth straight season.
The Lady Coyotes, who had yet to be scored upon in the postseason before Friday, began pressing slightly after falling behind and their frustration began boiling over late in the half when they picked up two yellow cards.
After that, Salado remained firmly in command through the final 20 minutes.
“We battled all the way through and when we finally got to the end, it was kind of like a sigh of relief. We still have (today) to get ready for, but it was just a nice, happy moment to finally get past this because we were predicted to lose and we came out on top, so it’s very exciting,” said Piatak, who was a sophomore in 2021 when the Lady Eagles lost to Corpus Christi Calallen in the state semifinals.
The senior forward Piatak added that she would like nothing more than to get another shot on the state’s biggest stage, though in order to do so, Salado must get past a Stephenville team today that beat it twice in the regular season (2-0 and 3-2). Stephenville took care of San Elizario 4-1 in Friday’s other semifinal.
“My sophomore year it was kind of like a hit in the heart that we didn’t make it all the way, so this year I’ve kind of had a chip on my shoulder,” Piatak said. “Personally, I really want to go all the way and I know my team does too.”
Salado withstood a physical first half during which possession remained about even as each team traded close calls inside the half’s final 5 minutes.
First for the Lady Coyotes, it was Brooklyn Amador’s corner kick — the only one for either team in the first half — from the left side that found space in the middle in the 35th minute but Salado’s Williams got there first to clear it out to midfield.
Williams’ long boot led to a run from Hollywood, who navigated through the middle, speeding past Falls’ defense before finding Shelby Lange for a shot that sailed wide left.
Less than a minute later, in the 37th, Hollywood again got into open space and this time found Lexi Rice, whose shot along the right side was turned away by Herrera, one of her eight saves on the day.
Wichita Falls’ best look in the opening half came in the 27th after Amador beat a Salado defender in the left corner and crossed to Salinas, who had a clean look from 8 yards out that Blancaflor dove to her right to smother.
Of the Lady Eagles’ five first-half shots, four were on goal, two of which came off Madalyn Serna free kicks. Serna’s first free kick from about 45 yards out found Hollywood in the middle, who flipped it to her left to Rice, whose high floater over the top was plucked by Herrera in the 9th minute.
Rice also just missed another look early in the second half after Vargas’ run down the right side led to Piatak’s shot that Herrera dove to stop. Rice then was there on the rebound and her hard kick glanced off the top post.
“(Wichita Falls) came out exactly how we expected them to and luckily we were able to talk through some things and have the girls prepared and I think that helped,” Goos said. “But at the same time, the girls still have to step foot on the field and convert and do those things and they did that.”
4A SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Regional Semifinals
At Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin
Friday
- Salado 2, Wichita Falls 0
Regional Finals
At Northwest ISD Stadium, Justin
Saturday
- Salado (27-4) vs. Stephenville (23-0-1), 10 a.m.
