Salado and Gatesville were unable to contend for the District 23-4A championship on Thursday, but the Lady Eagles and Hornets still collected plenty of medals.
Distance runner Alexa Williams guided Salado, winning the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 21.68 seconds and placing first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:49.04, while teammate Penelope Anderson earned a gold medal in the 800, finishing in 2:22.75, and was third in the 400 (1:01.19).
For Gatesville, Barrett Boyd and Vania Martinez had fruitful meets, emerging with multiple top-three finishes apiece.
Boyd was responsible for the Hornets’ lone championship, clearing 11 feet, 0 inches in the pole vault to accompany second-place finishes in the 100 hurdles (15.80) and 300 hurdles (47.66). Additionally, she was fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 and joined teammates Addison Wolff, Paige Sentillas and Ryleigh Eaton to post a fourth-place time of 1:49.11 in the 800 relay.
Martinez captured a trio of silver medals at the two-day meet hosted by Waco Connally, placing second in all three of the distance races with times of 2:24.19 (800), 5:22.01 (1,600) and 11:49.98 (3,200).
Now, the district standouts will each turn their attention toward Wednesday’s area meet at Gatesville.
The event places the top four finishers from each event at the District 23 meet against District 24’s top four finishers. The top four finishers at the area meet qualify for the upcoming Region III meet, which is the final step before state.
The two-day regional meet will be held at Bullard High School starting April 28.
Also representing Gatesville at area will be Jacy Archie, who was third (98-10½) in the discus, and the Hornets’ 400 relay team of Wolff, Lauren Stuard, Eaton and Riley Aaron, who combined to place fourth at district with a time of 52.20.
Salado will also be sending Meri Fischer (2nd, pole vault, 10-0), Ellie Mescher (3rd, 800, 2:25.21), Cade Harris (3rd, 1,600, 5:29.16; 4th, 3,200, 11:57.38), Zoie Adcox (3rd, 3,200, 11:54.91; 4th, 1,600, 5:29.19), Maddie Casper (4th, pole vault, 8-0), Macy Morris (4th, 300 hurdles, 49.20), Lexy Wilson (4th, long jump, 17-3) and its 1,600 relay team (4th, 4:16.83) of Anderson, Addison King, Elizabeth Markham and Mescher to the area meet.
Waco La Vega won the District 23 championship with 159 points, while China Spring (133), Connally (103) and Salado (101) followed. Gatesville (81) and Robinson (43) rounded out the field.
In District 24, at Marble Falls High School on Thursday, Burnet easily won the team title with 188 points — 70 more than second-place Lago Vista (118), which narrowly edged out Jarrell (116). Georgetown Gateway (79) and Marble Falls (50) each finished ahead of Lampasas (49), but the Lady Badgers will still be represented at the area meet.
Along with Lampasas’ 1,600 and 400 relay teams, which were third (4:22.19) and fourth (51.67), respectively, at district, senior triple jumper Tate Brown (2nd, 32-10), senior 300 hurdler Nyla Long (4th, 51.62) and junior discus thrower Janie Resa (4th, 89-9) each advanced.
Should their services be required, Saydalee Walker (long jump, 14-10), Chloe Thorp (triple jump, 29-10), Mikayla Winter (shot put, 30-1) and the Lady Badgers’ 800 relay team (1:49.99) will be available as alternates by virtue of their fifth-place finishes at district.
Lauren Stuard (100, 13.24) and Marin Segraves (pole vault, 7-6) earned the right to serve as alternates for Gatesville, while Ally Ihler (800, 2:29.00) and the Lady Eagles’ 400 relay team (52.67) of Paige Fariss, Morris, Payton Ortega and Wilson were fifth for Salado.
