BELTON — Diane Konarik admitted to some trepidation in returning to Tiger Gym where she spent many years as an assistant to bring her youthful Salado Lady Eagles to face an unpredictable Lampasas team.
She needn’t have worried.
It was the youth movement that provided much of the fuel for Salado’s 69-41 victory over the Lady Badgers in a Class 4A bi-district game Monday night.
Salado (22-12) advances to meet the winner of tonight’s Smithville-Houston Worthing playoff game later this week.
“It was great to come back here, but I was nervous about Lampasas,” Konarik said. “They are team that plays you quarter for quarter and they can come back.”
With sophomore Ally Ihler pumping in a game-high 23 points and freshman Elsie Law adding 15, the Lady Eagles kept Lampasas’ fleeting thoughts of a rally well at bay.
“We were really pushing the ball and getting a lot of points in transition,” said Ihler. “Some games are better than others, but this was one of our best games.”
By going up 13-2 at the outset, it was the Lady Eagles’ game to do with it what they might.
The Badgers simply had a hard time gaining traction on the aggressive Eagles who dominated the boards and enjoyed balanced scoring.
“It was just all about boxing out and giving 100 percent on every play,” said Law.
Ihler scored half the Lady Eagles 18 first-quarter points as they led 18-8 at the end of the first eight minutes.
Lampasas stayed in the game through the first half, largely on the strength of senior guard Brooke White. She led the Badgers with 20 points — collecting 10 in each half. There just simply wasn’t enough of her offense to go around while seven of the nine roster players contributed points.
Karlee Konarik, another freshman, chipped in 11 for Salado.
The Lady Badgers closed within eight, 25-17, following a Jenna Ball jumper and a 6-2 spurt midway through the quarter. But Salado treys down the stretch from Ihler and Giselle Salazar helped the Eagles balloon their lead to 33-20 at halftime.
In a previous meeting of the two teams in December which Salado also won, the Badgers scored 20 third-quarter points. That was a concern for Konarik.
This time, though, the Eagles outscored the Badgers 18-9 and could comfortably play the fourth quarter with a 51-29 lead.
“We’ve come along really well,” Konarik said. “We have freshmen and sophomores in our starting lineup. Hopefully, we’ll take this and keep on trucking.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Monday
Class 5A bi-district
At Rockdale HS
- College Station 68, Chaparral 38
Class 4A bi-district
At Belton HS
- Salado 69, Lampasas 41
TUESDAY
Class 6A bi-district
- Harker Heights vs. DeSoto, 6 p.m. at Corsicana HS
Class 5A bi-district
- Killeen vs. A&M Consolidated, 6 p.m. at Rockdale HS
- Shoemaker vs. Montgomery Lake Creek, 6:30 p.m. at Bryan Rudder HS
- Ellison vs. Montgomery, 7 p.m. at Hearne HS
