TEMPLE — Salado senior Ashlyn Williams said her team wanted to make a point of having fun Friday night, and it didn’t take long for the fun to start.
The Lady Eagles wasted little time jumping all over Benbrook, netting two goals inside the first 8 minutes to create some early breathing room in an eventual 4-0 dispatching of Benbrook in a Class 4A-Region I quarterfinal at Wildcat Stadium.
There then was plenty of smiling, dancing and hugging making the rounds between Williams and her teammates, who built a 3-0 halftime lead and cruised to their fourth regional tournament berth in the past nine years.
“We knew from the very beginning we wanted to come out and have fun. This isn’t supposed to be too uptight because if it is, we can’t play our best game. We just wanted to play loose and have a good time,” said Williams, whose team advanced to next week’s 4A-I regional tournament at Justin Northwest ISD Stadium after winning for the fourth time in their last five matches.
The Lady Eagles (26-4) dominated possession from the start against Benbrook (19-6-2) — which had a 12-match winning streak snapped — and their aggressive style led to a pair of early opportunities, each of which they capitalized upon.
Reese Lange led the way with two goals on the night, first putting Salado on the board in the 6th minute after Haley Piatak’s run down the left side stalled out, but created some room for Lange, who worked middle to right, settling near the backline on the right side, then darting one past diving Benbrook keeper Yadira Ordonez into the top left for a lead that would stand the rest of the way.
Only two minutes later, Lexi Rice nudged in Madalyn Serna’s right-side corner kick, and just like that, the Lady Eagles were off and running.
“I think just playing calm and not getting flustered. I think that really helped us. We were able to keep possession and move the ball around and just play calm and play the way we want to play,” Salado head coach Michael Goos said. “We wanted to come out and make sure we didn’t let the game hang around too long and we played well to start out. The girls did it; they played a really good first half.”
Salado maintained possession for much of the rest of the first half, when it surrendered just one shot on goal to Benbrook with about 5 minutes left before the break, a long look that keeper Fran Blancaflor easily snatched.
By then the Lady Eagles had increased their cushion to 3-0 after Ordonez made a diving save of Izzy Blancaflor’s shot through the middle in the 29th, but Cade Harris was there to clean up the aftermath, punching one into the left side of the net.
It was Salado’s seventh shot and fifth on goal in the first 40 minutes as the Lady Eagles finished with an 11-1 overall difference in shots on frame.
In a second half during which the Lady Eagles again kept possession most of the way, Lange provided the bookend to her opening number, pushing the lead to 4-0 after Benbrook was whistled for a foul in the 55th, setting up Serna’s free kick from just outside the box on the left side.
Serna’s strike got jumbled in a mass of bodies directly in front of the net and Lange was there to sneak it in after the ball trickled out to her on the right side.
It marked the first shutout of the playoffs for Salado, which has made the post-season 10 straight years and downed Alvarado (4-1) and Decatur (1-1, 3-1 PKs), respectively, in the first two rounds.
Salado, which advanced to the state semifinals in 2021 and 2016, will play either Wichita Falls or West Plains next Friday in a regional semifinal match.
The loss ended Benbrook’s season in the regional quarterfinals for a third consecutive year.
