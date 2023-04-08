JUSTIN — Salado fought, scrapped and clawed the entire way, refusing to give in to Stephenville’s relentless attack Saturday at Northwest ISD Stadium.
The Lady Eagles persevered through a scoreless first half during which they were outshot 12-1, through an early second-half deficit, then through a barrage of last-second Honeybee chances at the end of regulation after Salado’s Sydney Lange tied things at 1 with a penalty kick in the 77th minute.
In the end, though, it was Madyson Rosamond’s looping goal that traveled 22 yards across the left side of the box and found the top-right corner of the net as time expired in the first 10-minute overtime period that stood as the ultimate difference, lifting Stephenville to a 2-1 win in the Class 4A Region I final.
“It was a tough one. The girls gave it everything they had. Any time you don’t win that last game, it’s tough,” said Salado head coach Michael Goos, who had his team in its second regional final in the last three years. “We came in ready to play and the girls played a really good game, so to walk off that field after playing well and to not get that win, it hurts.”
Despite a big gap in shots on goal (16 to 5) and time of possession, then falling behind early in the second half when Ashley Perez lofted a high shot from about 25 yards out over the head of Salado keeper Fran Blancaflor in the 44th minute, the Lady Eagles simply refused to go away.
Then, with barely more than 2 minutes left on the game clock and possibly its season, the fortunes turned for Salado (27-5). Lexi Rice was fouled inside the box, leading to Lange’s penalty kick, which the sophomore neatly deposited into the left corner of the net, past a diving Maddie DeLoSantos, to force overtime.
But not after Blancaflor, who finished a busy day by collecting 13 saves, pushed away two Stephenville looks, and watched another sail wide right inside the final 48 seconds of regulation.
“I’m so proud of everyone here. We fought until the end. Everyone was tired and fatigued but we still kept on going. And even though we lost, we did our very best,” said Blancaflor, one of six seniors to close their varsity career for Salado, along with Evelyn Ackerman, Madelyn Schulz, Ashlyn Williams, Kennedy Anthony and Haley Piatak.
After Rosamond’s goal closed the first OT portion, the Lady Eagles stayed on attack for much of the final 10 minutes but Stephenville’s Mackenzie Gonzalez stepped in front of Rice’s look inside the box to block it with her body early in the frame and DeLoSantos later snatched Skylar Gardner’s long shot from 30 yards out in the 96th for her fourth and final save.
After everything had settled, the Honeybees (24-0-1) held a 29-8 advantage in shots and 4-0 edge in corner kicks as they defeated Salado, their District 5-4A rival, for a third time this season — they also won 2-0 on Feb. 14 and 3-2 on March 10.
“We expected we wouldn’t have a ton of chances, which is kind of what it was, and we knew we had to try to keep them at bay,” said Goos, who lead the Lady Eagles to the state semifinals in 2021 and 2016. “You look at a lot of their games, two goals is kind of keeping them at bay somewhat, but at the same time we only got one.”
After managing just one shot in the first 40 minutes, Salado slightly increased its pressure after falling behind, with Lange getting off a pair of long shots from 30-plus yards out midway through the second half. But close looks were mostly hard to find for the Lady Eagles until the final minutes.
“They’re down a goal and they have to press for a goal, so they go ahead and kind of shift what they were doing to a little bit more attacking, and they’ve got some good forwards who can make it hard on you,” said Stephenville head coach Justin Rhodes, whose team has surrendered just nine goals on the season. “So for us it was a great outcome against a great team.”
The Honeybees, who last lost a match in the 2022 regional quarterfinals, maintained constant pressure throughout the first half, keeping Salado’s bevy of defenders and Blancflor on their toes throughout.
The Lady Eagles proved up to the challenge, however, withstanding the Stephenville’s 12 first-half shots, eight of which were on goal, to keep things locked in a scoreless tie at the break.
“These girls had an amazing season and this game doesn’t take anything away from that,” Goos said. “They have a lot to be proud of, and this is a tough way to lose, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. And it wasn’t for lack of the girls working hard every day. Sometimes you win and sometimes you don’t, but these girls had an amazing season.”
Blancaflor jumped, dove and reached in every which direction to make for her six saves while Jill Taylor, playing right in front of her keeper, used her body to deflect a couple Stephenville shots. Madalyn Serna also headed one away while Cassie Vargas, Leyla Peralta, Reese Lange and others did their part to congest the box and make it as difficult as possible for the Honeybees’ forwards.
Blancaflor corralled her first save after Rosamond darted through traffic and fired one off from the right side of the box in the 12th minute. She then nicked away Valerie Vidal’s shot from the left side of the box in the 18th and dove on top of the ball as a Stephenville player pushed in for the rebound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.