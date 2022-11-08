COPPERAS COVE — If anything has defined the Salado volleyball team it has been the togetherness as a unit.
They will be together for at least another match.
The Lady Eagles responded to a shaky start and to overcome Burnet 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-18 in a Class 4A Region III quarterfinal playoff Tuesday night at Bulldawg Gym and advance to the regional tournament this weekend in Bryan.
“The feeling is great with some butterflies,” said veteran Salado coach Kristi Wilk. “There may even be some tears later. This is such a good group of girls and to see them play this way is great.”
Salado moves on with a 32-15 record. Burnet’s season is done at 28-12.
“We’re a young team and it was just the emotion and the adrenalin that got us off-center,” said Salado coach Kristi Wilk of the early going. “But I thought we settled in at the end of the first set and carried that on.”
The momentum the Eagles built in the opening set loss continued as they took control of the second and the rest of the match. Salado kept a solid cushion over the Bulldogs before dominating down the stretch scoring seven of the last nine points. Up 18-15, freshman Elsie Law connected for a kill followed by scoring blocks from Haleigh Wilk, Livia Niu and a Macy Morris kill to put the Eagles on the brink of evening the match. Niu finished it off with a kill.
The pivotal third set remained a back-and-forth tussle most of the way. A back row attack from junior Reese Rich gave the Eagles some separation with a 20-18 lead. Rich added two more kills and Niu got the final point by trickling a shot off the net cord which fell harmlessly in front of the Burnet defense for the final point to give Salado a 2-1 match lead.
“We knew at the end we to either get this or go to five sets,” said Rich. “We wanted to get that and be done.
“Our chemistry has been good all season. We really mesh together as a team so well.”
Salado left little doubt in the fourth set by building an 18-5 advantage. A Rich kill started a run of 11 straight points. Many of those were Burnet errors, but Niu provided a pair of aces with the help of a block and a kill from Law.
Up 21-8, Burnet made a last-ditch run by scoring 11 of the next 12 points but still trailed 23-19.
Morris ended any notions of a Bulldog comeback with an emphatic spike followed by a block to close it out.
It was the fourth time the two teams had played this season, though no longer in the same district.
Salado took three of the four.
“Burnet was in our district for a long time, and we have a lot of respect for them,” Kristi Wilk said. “We’re very familiar with each other and it took us some time to get control.”
CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL
At Lake Belton HS
Lago Vista def. Gatesville 19-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12, 15-4 (Hornets finish 24-20 in first regional quarterfinal appearance since 2012).
At Copperas Cove
Salado def. Burnet 21-25, 25-17, 25-22, 25-19
