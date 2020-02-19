ROUND ROCK — All night long the Wimberley Lady Texans did all they could Tuesday night to slow down Kaia Philen and the Salado Lady Eagles.
They could only do so much for so long.
Philen scored 28 points to lead Salado to a 59-49 win over the Lady Texans in a Class 4A bi-district matchup at Round Rock’s Dragon Gymnasium.
“It’s wonderful,” Philen said after the win. “Nice to finally not be one-and-done in the playoffs.”
The Lady Eagles (24-11) next get a battle with Lamar Fulshear, tentatively set for 7 p.m. Thursday at A&M Consolidated.
And the Lady Eagles have Philen to thank for that as she established herself early, scoring 11 of the team’s 15 points in the opening quarter, and adding eight in the final frame to help the Lady Eagles pull away.
“We are a better team when we lead early and not have to play catch up,” Philen said. “So if we get a lead, we keep pushing and play better.”
Though the Lady Texans only led for 20 seconds in the opening quarter, they remained within striking distance, trailing 46-39 heading into the final frame and cutting the lead to 46-42 just over a minute into the quarter.
But that’s when Salado picked up the intensity.
A series of steals, and some forced turnovers helped the Lady Eagles go on a 7-0 run, highlighted by a 3 by Philen, followed by a steal and a layup, forcing Wimberley coach Caleb Hill to take his final timeout with 4:23 to play.
“We just had a couple of defensive breakdowns and they’ve got some good 3-point shooters,” he said. “You can be in a tight game and it can get away from you in a hurry with a couple of poorly timed turnovers.
“The momentum just shifted and momentum dictates outcomes, That was the biggest factor in the fourth — we lost a little momentum and it’s hard to get it back.”
The Lady Texans never got it back, and never got their deficit back under 10 points the rest of the game, as the Lady Eagles kept putting pressure on and creating turnovers.
“I think our defense came out and showed what we can do,” Salado coach Diane Konarik said. “We talked about mental toughness at halftime, because the calls weren’t going the way we wanted them to, so the mental toughness had to come out and we had to step up our defensive game.”
Philen agreed.
“We know we are a better defensive team,” she said. “We are better on defense than on offense. We know it is much easier to make a layup than a 3-pointer, so if we are on the run, it’s much better for us.”
Amanda Cantu and Lorena Perez, each added eight points for Salado. Wimberley was led by Brook Burcham with 14. Brina Jones added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
Class 6A bi-district
- Ellison 34, Rockwall 17
- No. 13 Harker Heights 51, Rockwall-Heath 39
Class 4A bi-district
- Gatesville 61, Waxahachie Life 38
- Salado 59, Wimberley 49
