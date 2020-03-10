Sophomore Alex Pierce recorded a hat trick, and senior David Chavez added two goals to lead the Salado Eagles to a 5-2 win at Lampasas on Monday in District 27-4A action.
Juaquin Tobias assisted on two goals. Chris Ortiz and Cooper Sanders also had assists.
The Eagles travel to Burnet next Monday with second place on the line in the regular-season finale.
