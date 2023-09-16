LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — Zane Clark had the kind of night for which all wide receivers hope.
The Academy senior had more than 100 yards receiving, including touchdown receptions of 22, 27 and 54 yards — all in the first half — and was named the defensive player of the game.
Clark’s three scoring grabs and a key second-half interception along with a bruising ground game led by Cavalli Nealy propelled the Bumblebees to a 55-28 victory over Salado at John Glover Stadium on Friday night.
Academy moved into district play with a 4-0 record, while Salado slipped to 2-2.
“We were very effective,” said Academy head coach Mark Mullins, who has yet to lose in his first season at the helm. “Our offensive staff did a great job of getting the kids ready to play. They just did a good job of calling the right things at the right time.”
The Bees scored on each of their six first-half possessions and made the necessary stops to keep the potent Salado offense from keeping pace.
Clark grabbed his first scoring pass from Mraz at the end of the opening drive of the game, collecting a 22-yarder in the middle of the end zone. It completed a 64-yard march in 10 plays.
Salado wasted little time answering by going 58 yards in three plays, with most of that coming on a 48-yard connection from Luke Law to Kase Maedgen to tie it 7 at the 6:53 mark of the first quarter.
The shootout was on as the Bees went 50 yards in eight plays, highlighted by a 31-yard rumble from Nealy. Mraz finished it off with a 10-yard scoring scramble and also went in the end zone for the 2-point conversion to make it 15-7.
On the ensuing drive, the Eagles were a bit more methodical in a 60-yard scoring march in 10 plays that was capped by a 3-yard plunge from Maedgen to get Salado within 15-14 at the 11:09 mark of the second quarter.
Academy ran off 26 unanswered points before halftime.
Sophomore Vincent Williams caught a Mraz pass along the Salado sideline in stride for a 67-yard score, and Clark caught his next touchdown passes of 27 and 54 yards to give the Bees a commanding 41-14 halftime advantage.
Two weeks ago, Salado came back from a 34-0 deficit to beat Bryan Rudder. That didn’t go unmentioned in the Bees’ halftime locker room.
“They are a good team that stays true to the process,” Mullins said.
Salado opened the second half by traveling 60 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 7-yard toss from Law to Brendan Wilson to get within 41-21.
The Eagles got their first stop of the Bees soon after and it appeared Salado make a charge, but Clark picked off a Law pass at midfield to stop that threat before it began.
The Bees scored their first touchdown of the second half moments later when Nealy finished off the drive on the sixth play by boring in from the 3. The bruising Nealy finished with 137 yards on 21 carries.
Sophomore Brian Grissom, another burly rusher, gave Nealy a break and took charge in the final quarter. He wound up with 89 yards on 14 carries, including a 7-yard scoring run to make it 55-21 with 6:58 to go.
Salado added a late score when backup quarterback Lincoln Hossfeld set up his 5-yard scoring keeper with a 48-yard scamper.
“Ten percent of our game is momentum, and we were able to get that,” Mullins said. “We were able to explore our play menu and give other teams a lot to work on.”
ACADEMY 55, SALADO 28
Salado 7 7 7 7 — 28
Academy 15 26 7 7 — 55
Aca — Zane Clark 22 pass from Kasey Mraz (Lucas Sanderson kick)
Aca — Mraz 10 run (Mraz run)
Sal — Maedgen 3 run (Sather kick)
Aca — Cavalli Nealy 8 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Vincent Williams 67 pass from Mraz (kick failed)
Aca — Clark 27 pass from Mraz (kick blocked)
Aca — Clark 54 pass from Mraz (Sanderson kick)
Sal — Brendan Wilson 7 pass from Law (Sather kick)
Aca — Nealy 3 run (Sanderson kick)
Aca — Brian Grissom 7 run (Sanderson kick)
Sal — Lincoln Hossfeld 5 run (Sather kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
Sal Aca
First downs 17 22
Rushes-yards 26-105 46-290
Passing yards 206 221
Comp.-Att.-Int. 17-31-1 7-10-0
Punts-average 2-36.5 1-28
Fumbles-lost 4-1 0-0
Penalties-yards 6-50 3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Salado, Maedgen 12-74, Hossfeld 4-28, 2-3, Law 8-0. Academy, Nealy 21-137, Grissom 14-89, Mraz 7-53, Williams 1-22, Nate Ford 1-(minus 1), Preston Rowe 2-(minus 10).
PASSING — Salado, Law 17-31-0-206. Academy, Mraz 7-10-0-221.
RECEIVING — Salado, Wilson 7-51, Maedgen 4-70, Morgan Adams 4-38, Korbin Konarik 2-47. Academy, Clark 4-111, Luke Tomasek 2-43, Williams 1-67.
FRIDAY'S AREA FOOTBALL
- Lake Belton 44, Shoemaker 35
- Harker Heights 27, Odessa Permian 25
- Red Oak 49, Ellison 18
- Bryan Rudder 31, Chaparral 16
- Belton 41, San Angelo Central 38
- Gatesville 44, Mexia 16
- Academy 55, Salado 28
- Johnson City 53, Florence 14
