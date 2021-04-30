Connor Bartz went 2-for-3 with three RBIs to help Lake Belton beat Burnet 9-4 and clinch the outright District 19-4A title in Friday night's regular-season finale in Temple.
Brandon Bell was 3-for-3 for the Broncos (18-9-1, 12-3), who will be the No. 1 seed in the bi-district playoffs in their inaugural season despite playing with no upperclassmen.
Mason Trovinger also had two hits, and Mason Gerrard homered and drove in two runs.
Burnet (8-16-3, 4-11) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take its first lead, but the Broncos answered with three in the bottom of the frame and added three more in the sixth.
SALADO 7, JARRELL 1: At Salado, Kory Walker and Isaac Pettigrew each drove in two runs and the Eagles clinched the No. 3 playoff seed in 19-4A.
The Eagles (15-13, 8-7) took control early with a five-run second inning.
Caden Strickland went six innings on the mound for Salado and struck out nine. Williams finished up. The two pitchers held Jarrell (13-17, 3-12) to five hits, and the Cougars didn't score until trailing 7-0 in the seventh.
Dillon McDaniel and Drew Bird each had two hits for Salado.
