TEMPLE — Salado swept a District 19-4A doubleheader over Lake Belton on Friday night in two distinct fashions at Bronco Gym.
First, the Lady Eagles used a dynamic shooting performance to pull away to a big win after which the boys followed by swapping leads until the end in a much more narrow victory.
BOYS
Josh Goings poured in 25 points and Darius Wilson buried two crucial free throws with 5.5 seconds left to help the Eagles pull out a 67-64 win, their fourth straight.
Salado got a key 3-pointer from Noah Self off a pass from Goings to put it ahead 65-62 with 48 seconds remaining.
Lake Belton (15-13, 2-3) followed with a pair of Easton Hammond free throws to cut it back to one, after which Wilson answered with his pair of freebies.
The Broncos then dialed up a nice full-court play to get Hammond open for a 3 from the left side with 2 seconds left, but the potential game-tying short bounced off the rim, securing the win for Salado.
“This entire year we’ve had the motto, ‘refuse to lose,’” Salado head coach Joe Brown said. “We’re not going to stop fighting whether we’re down or not. We’re going to go down swinging.”
The teams stayed closed most of the game and the trend held true in the fourth as they combined for five lead changes and four ties through the first six minutes.
Self added 15 points for Salado (20-9, 4-1), while Devin Gossett had 20 to pace Lake Belton.
Christopher Jarrett (16 points), Hammond (14 points) and Javeon Wilcox (10 points) each hit double figures as well for the Broncos, who dropped their third straight.
“The kids competed tough tonight,” Lake Belton head coach Zane Johnston said. “They followed the game plan almost perfectly. Overall, the execution defensively and offensively throughout the game was one of our best this season. If we can continue that through the rest of the schedule, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
GIRLS
Salado came into Friday night’s game against Lake Belton ready for another nail-biter.
It’s understandable considering the outcome of their first match Jan. 11, when the Lady Eagles secured a one-point victory only after Lake Belton missed a shot from the low block with 2 seconds left.
“We were up seven and we let their pressure defense get to us,” Salado head coach Diane Konarik said of that previous meeting.
This time around, Konarik’s team left no doubt as to the outcome, leading by double digits the entire second half in a 59-37 win over the Lady Broncos, who dropped their third straight.
Konarik’s daughter, Kenslee Konarik, led a hot-shooting Salado team with 28 points on 9 of 15 from the floor, including a 13-point outburst in the first quarter, which she closed with five points in the final 42 seconds to spark a 14-0 run that spanned into the mid-second and separated the Lady Eagles (18-9, 4-2) from Lake Belton (18-8, 1-4) for good.
Konarik also had 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, also game-highs.
“We knew coming into this game it was going to be a big-deal game,” Diane Konarik said. “We only beat them by one at our place and the girls came out determined. They were focused and ready to go and take it.”
Salado’s offense started quick, hitting three 3s in the first quarter, and remained hot most of the night, finishing 19-of-43 (44 percent) from the field and 16-of-20 (80 percent) from the charity stripe.
The Lady Eagles, who won their third straight, also hit 41 percent (5-of-12) of their 3-pointers, outshooting the Lady Broncos in each category but free-throw shooting.
Lake Belton made 13 of 16 freebies for an 81 percent clip.
After three ties and three lead changes in the game’s first five minutes, it was Salado’s 14-point swing that started to turn the tide.
Harley Droulliard, who finished with 15 points, had a 3-pointer during that stretch and tacked on two free throws with 5:37 left in the second to close the spurt with Salado leading 27-11.
Lake Belton’s Cassidy Gladney, though, kept the Lady Broncos in it until halftime, scoring all 11 of their points that frame in the final 4-and-a-half minutes.
Gladney, who finished with 19 points, all but two of which came in the first half, converted all six of her free throws and buried a 3 from the right corner to close the sequence, pulling Lake Belton to within 32-22 at the half.
But Salado took control to start the third with an 11-0 run, getting nine straight points from Konarik to start it off and the lead would dip no lower than 15 points from there.
“We were only up 10 at halftime and that was one of the things I mentioned to the girls,” said Diane Konarik, adding that she adjusted her team’s defensive game plan at the break to better deal with Gladney, a move that paid off as Gladney was 0-for-7 from the field in the second half after hitting 4 of 8 in the first 16 minutes.
“(Lake Belton head coach Taylor Bell) does a great job with them,” Konarik continued. “That’s a great team and I was ready for them to come back at us.”
Alanah Thompson finished with six rebounds and three assists for the Lady Broncos, both team highs. Droulliard added four assists for Salado, which hosts Burnet on Tuesday while Lake Belton travels to Taylor.
19-4A GIRLS
Salado 59, Lake Belton 37
Salado (18-9, 4-2) — Konarik 28, Droulliard 15, Ihler 9, Pryor 2, McLaurin 2, Lancaster 2, Cabreco 1.
Lake Belton (18-8, 1-4) — Gladney 19, DeLeon 9, Hinds 5, Maldonado 2, Lux 2.
19-4A BOYS
Salado 67, Lake Belton 64
Salado (20-9, 4-1) — Goings 25, Self 15, Wilson 9, Sirmon 7, Pettigrew 6, Pitcock 4.
Lake Belton (15-13, 2-3) — Gossett 20, Jarrett 16, Hammond 14, Wilcox 10, King 4.
