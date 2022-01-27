LAMPASAS — Something was different.
Despite being one of the most successful programs in the area during recent years with numerous stints among the top of the state rankings, multiple district championships and a series of deep playoff runs, including last season’s trip to the state semifinals, things have changed at Salado.
A large group of seniors graduated from the squad, taking their unique chemistry and abundant abilities with them and leaving behind a group of inexperienced and raw talent.
And entering their District 18-4A opener at Lampasas on Wednesday, the Lady Eagles felt something unusual – nervous.
After outscoring the competition 56-5 en route to an undefeated district title last season, Salado struggled against the Lady Badgers early before recording a goal with less than a minute remaining in the first half, giving the Lady Eagles a 2-0 advantage.
It proved to be the spark.
Salado exploded offensively in the second half, emerging with a 6-0 victory, and following the game, Lady Eagles junior Ida Bøgsted admitted her team was initially uncomfortable.
“I know I was very nervous,” the midfielder said, “and I know a lot of the girls were feeling the same way. We were feeling a lot of pressure, and we didn’t expect to win this by this much, because we’ve been to tournaments and been blown out.
“We are just a very young team with a lot of new players, but we’re starting to learn each other and play really well together, and it was showing today.”
Salado produced a number of shots on goal early but could not find the back of the net until freshman Rachel Bender scored on a close-range attempt in the 16th minute.
It remained a one-goal game as Lampasas senior goalkeeper Keona Cartwright tallied repeated saves against the Lady Tigers’ attack, but with 35 seconds until intermission, freshman Lexi Rice doubled the cushion with a shot from inside the 10-yard line that slipped past Cartwright.
And the goal completely changed the complexion of the game, according to Salado head coach Michael Goos.
“That was really important,” he said. “We had gone a long time since scoring the first one, and we just kept pressuring until we finally got that second one.
“To be able to go into halftime with a little bit more of a cushion really helped.”
Once play resumed, the Lady Eagles owned all the momentum as Salado’s relentless attack produced four goals in a 12-minute span.
Bøgsted began the scoring surge in the 48th minute by redirecting the ball into the net after Cartwright deflected a pair of shots. Less than eight minutes later, Sydney Lange’s 10-yard straight shot was true for a 4-0 lead.
Then, Rice received a throw-in and drove the ball in for a short-range goal just 114 seconds later before freshman Skylar Gardner capped off the scoring with a goal in the 58th minute.
While it was not the outcome Lampasas head coach Emma Sharp hoped for, she was not disappointed.
“This is absolutely a game that we can build on,” she said. “We played an amazing first half. We were putting pressure on them and doing some things that I don’t think they were expecting from us.
“I was really excited to see that from the girls, but we just have to work on maintaining that throughout the second half.”
The Lady Badgers will look to rebound Friday at Lake Belton, while Salado intends to take another step toward consecutive district titles with a match at Academy, where Bøgsted expects the Lady Tigers to have a different approach.
“We need to focus on our mindset,” she said. “It was almost a one-score game at halftime, and we need to be into the game from the beginning. It has to happen right from the start.
“Once we got there tonight, we proved we can score goals.”
