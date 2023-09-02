Temple won the team title, but plenty of individuals managed to make an impact.
Racing along their home course on Friday at James Wilson Park, the Wildcats emerged from the 20-team field with the Class 5A-6A championship at the Pro-Fit Invitational, placing all five runners among the top 40 to beat second-place Austin Westwood by 16 points.
La’Ron Alexander led the squad with a seventh-place time of 16 minutes, 30.7 seconds, but several other area standouts commanded attention as well.
Along with Alexander, a total of six local runners from five schools finished in the top 10 individually, and two did not even belong.
Despite being a Class 4A program, Salado competed in the big school division, producing a fifth-place showing with 175 points behind sophomore Coulson Boyd, who captured the silver medal by completing the three-mile course in 15:59.0 — less than a second after Waco Meyer junior Marco Cunningham (15:58.4).
Freshman teammate Daniel Anderson (8th, 16:37.8) complemented Boyd’s performance, while Ellison junior Ethan Carranza (6th, 16:23.1), Copperas Cove junior Carson Darling-Ramirez and Belton senior Briac Ybanez (10th, 16:38.5) also landed among the top 10.
No team could compete with Temple, though.
The Wildcats finished with 105 points as Xavier Tools (12th, 16:51.1), Christian Watson (30th, 17:36.5), Titus Tamez (31st, 17:36.6) and Dominick Montalbo (40th, 17:54.7) completed the scoring.
Salado’s team total was rounded out by a pair of top-30 outings from Camden Aycock (20th, 17:16.0) and Brody Delukie (26th, 17:30.8) and Calvin Adrinaro (164th, 27:02.6).
With 211 points, Shoemaker finished sixth but only narrowly as Belton (212) and Ellison (213) were each separated by just a single point.
David Bluhm, a sophomore, paced the Grey Wolves with a 28th-place time of 17:33.3, while teammates Alexander Roberts (34th, 17:45.9), O’Shaun Brown (44th, 18:01.8), Jeremiah Miller-Jackson (57th, 18:21.0) and Kaedrian Johnson (69th, 18:43.4) followed.
For the Tigers, David Shelburne (18th, 17:04.6) also placed in the top 20, and 37 seconds later, John Zachary Moehlenbrock (33rd, 17:41.6) crossed the finish line. Brock Christenson (19:07.6) and Ezra Kahler (19:23.6) were 85th and 95th, respectively, for Belton.
Corahn Evans (32nd, 17:40.1) and Marques Kelley (38th, 17:53.3) placed within six spots of each other for the Eagles, and Mike Rodriguez Quintana (60th, 18:26.0) and Shamari Traynham (102nd, 19:32.4) accounted for the remainder of the team’s points.
Other area teams in attendance were Chaparral (10th, 280), Copperas Cove (11th, 283), Lake Belton (13th, 324) and Harker Heights (18th, 447).
The Bobcats and the Broncos were the only teams of the contingency to place all five of their runners among the top 100, joining Temple, Shoemaker and Ellison to accomplish the feat.
Bobby Trivitt (39th, 17:53.7), Cristian Vasquez (54th, 18:18.6), Fantino Weary (67th, 18:42.0), Omarion Bartlett (74th, 18:49.8) and Blaze Hiapo (75th, 18:49.9) represented Chaparral, while Daniel Bernhard (47th, 18:08.8), Samuel Yarbrough (53rd, 18:17.1), Demarcus Miller (71st, 18:47.3), Mario Padmanabhan (93rd, 19:22.4) and Aidan Crandall (96th, 19:24.6) delivered Lake Belton’s points.
Additional top-50 finishes from area athletes came from Copperas Cove’s Jeremiah Calderon (19th, 17:05.9) and Angel Calderon (45th, 18:03.5), Harker Heights’ Cody Zimmerman (49th, 18:12.3) and Temple’s Mateo Lopez (46th, 18:07.2).
Killeen was also in attendance with senior Jose Cantu (80th, 18:55.3) leading the squad, but the Kangaroos did not field a complete team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.