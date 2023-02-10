In just its second competition of the season, Salado put on a strong showing Thursday at home, capturing its first team championship behind a pair of gold-medal winners.
After placing second as a team at the Cameron Yoe meet, Eagles standouts Noah Stephens and Dray McLane each won their weight class to help Salado accumulate 42 points — one more than second place Little River Academy.
At 242 pounds, McLane was 50 pounds shy of matching the largest total of the meet, hoisting 1,530 pounds, including a 625-pound squat, which was the most of any lifter in attendance. He also had a 360-pound bench press and a 545-pound deadlift.
Stephens, who is ranked first in the region for his weight class, won the 114-pound division with a 900-pound total (375-175-350).
McLane is also his weight class’ top lifter in the region.
Along with the pair of individual titles, Salado had 13 other top-five showings highlighted by three silver and two bronze medals.
Drew Carter (435-275-435–1,145), Nolan Miller (415-260-415–1,090) and Dylan Wigley (535-275-540–1,350) each topped 1,000 total pounds en route to placing second in the 148-, 181- and 198-pound divisions, respectively, while Lane Heath (445-300-425–1,170) finished one spot behind Wigley and 220-pounder Brooks McLane was also third (480-275-395–1,150).
With 37 points, China Spring was third as a team, while Lake Belton (27) and Belton (24) completed the standings with each collecting a pair of gold medals.
Leonel Castillo won the 123-pound division with 690 pounds (255-155-280) and super heavyweight teammate Jacob Johnson won with 975 pounds (405-230-340) for the Broncos.
The Tigers’ top outings came from Isaac Jones (465-260-465–1,190) and Zachary Erickson (515-325-510–1,350), who won the 132- and 308-pound divisions, respectively.
All five of Belton’s lifters placed in the top four of their weight classes. Additionally, Aidan Stock was second (220, 430-285-480–1,195), Nicholas Perez was third (132, 335-205-370–910) and Kevin Alafa was fourth (198, 415-295-460–1,170).
Lake Belton’s Garrett Combs was the team’s lone runner-up, placing second in the 275-pound division with 1,370 total pounds (515-330-525) and teammate Jonathan Pasowicz was the Broncos’ only third-place finisher. He had 965 pounds (350-215-400) in the 181-pound weight class.
Marvin Morganroth (242, 225-190-285–700) and Hunter Loraus (275, 350-225-350–925) were each fourth for Lake Belton.
Fourth-place finishers for Salado were Alejandro Delima (132, 380-190-320–890), Lucas Beyer (165, 405-210-400–1,015), Luke Bauser (181, 325-215-390–930) and Trey Waters (220, 430-270-355–1,055).
