BRYAN — No matter how good things are going for a team, there will be moments when things simply aren’t going its way. Handling those moments, however small, can make or break a season.
Salado’s soccer season broke Thursday evening at Merrill Green Stadium as the Eagles’ fell 3-1 to the Sealy Tigers in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal match.
“Hats off to Sealy,” Salado coach Jared Cruddas said. “They did what they needed to do to secure a spot in the next round, Salado did not.”
Three yellow cards, several missed open opportunities and an unfortunate spin on a penalty kick were just a few of the issues the Eagles (20-3-1) had.
The Tigers (15-7), came out as the more aggressive team early on, taking seven shots in the first 13 minutes while limiting the Eagles to just three.
None of the Tigers’ first seven shots had much of an opportunity to go in, as only two were on goal and both of those were deep. But the eighth shot put the Tigers up early when Amador Lopez dribbled in from the left and passed across to Abraham Palencia, who had a clean shot for a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
Sealy only took two more shots the rest of the half before it got a penalty kick in the 35th minute.
Palencia’s penalty kick went left and low. Salado goalkeeper Juaquin Tobias had it played well and deflected it, but the ball kept spinning, rolling to the opposite side of the net and finally slowly crawling across the line before Tobias could recover and clear it, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
“They were the aggressor and the calls were going their way,” Cruddas said. “So that got in our players’ heads. We should be able to manage that. It’s part of the game, but it did play a factor.”
The Eagles played with a bigger sense of urgency the second half, as the more aggressive team, but still had trouble getting anything by the Tigers’ defense, which most of the game was outmanuevering and outrunning the Eagles.
“We were expecting them to be fast based on the opponents they played,” Sealy forward Ricky Avila said . “But we worked as a team and that’s how we got it done.”
Avila made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute on a nice crossing shot from inside 20 yards out from the left.
“They were a lot faster than we expected,” Cruddas said. “We knew they’d be quick up top, but their defenders played probably better than their attack did. They did not have many opportunities throughout the game, but the ones they did have, they finished them, and that’s the difference in the game.”
The Eagles finally got on the board with 9:53 to play when Andrew Gilmore scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Nicholas Reichart lost control of the ball.
But that turned out to be the final goal of the year for the Eagles, who lose seven seniors while the Tigers advanced to the regional semifinals for the first time in school history.
“I love those kids” Cruddas said “They are a fun group to be around. The seven seniors have been with me all four years."
No matter how good things are going for a team, there will be moments when things simply aren't going its way. Handling those moments, however small, can make or break a season.
Salado's soccer season broke Thursday evening at Bryan's Merrill Green Stadium as the Eagles' fell 3-1 to the Sealy Tigers in a Class 4A region quarterfinal match.
“Hats off to Sealy,” Salado coach Jared Cruddas said. “They did what they needed to do to secure a spot in the next round, Salado did not.”
Three yellow cards, several missed open opportunities and an unfortunate spin on a penalty kick were just a few of the issues the Eagles (20-3-1) had.
The Tigers (15-7), came out as the more aggressive team early on, taking seven shots in the first 13 minutes, while limiting the Eagles to just three.
None of the Tigers' first seven shots had much of an opportunity to go in, as only two were on goal and both of those were deep. But the eighth shot put the Tigers up early when Amador Lopez dribbled in from the left and passed across to Abraham Palencia, who had a clean shot for a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute.
Sealy only took two more shots the rest of the half before they got a penalty kick in the 35th minute
Palencia's penalty kick went left and low. Salado goalkeeper Juaquin Tobias had it played well and deflected it, but the ball kept spinning, rolling to the opposite side of the net and finally slowly crawling across the line before Tobias could recover and clear it, giving the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
“They were the aggressor and the calls were going their way,” Cruddas said. “So that got in our players' heads. We should be able to manage that, it's part of the game, but it did play a factor.”
The Eagles played with a bigger sense of urgency the second half, as the more aggressive team, but still had trouble getting anything by the Tigers' defense, who most of the game were outmanuevering and outrunning the Eagles.
“We were expecting them to be fast based on the opponents they played,” Sealy forward Ricky Avila said . “But we worked as a team and that's how we got it done.”
Avila made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute on a nice crossing shot from inside 20 yard out form the left.
“They were a lot faster than we expected,” Cruddas said. “We knew they'd be quick up top but their defenders played probably better than their attack did. They did not have many opportunities throughout the game, but the ones they did have they finished them, and that's the difference in the game.”
The Eagles finally got on the board with 9:53 to play when Andrew Gilmore scored on a rebound after goalkeeper Nicholas Reichart lost control of the ball.
But that turned out to be the final goal of the year for the Eagles, who lose seven seniors while the Tigers advanced to the regional semifinals, for the first time in their school history.
“I love those kids” Cruddas said “They are a fun group to be around. The seven seniors have been with me all four years, and it will be tough to them when we get back home. You can't replace those shoes.”
But Cruddas did find one positive parting word.
“The positive is we are already starting on next season,” he said. “Sealy is not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.