KATY — It seemed as though more Salado players than not walked off the field with a bandage or an ice pack somewhere on his body. Evidence that wanting something so badly can hurt sometimes.
That the Eagles came up short of their ultimate destination may mean the sting or soreness lingers longer than usual. Soon enough, though, the pain should pass with the help of some perspective and an appreciation for what 2022 meant to Salado boys soccer.
“We are very proud of the kids, regardless of the score or how many wins we have. The effort they’ve put in from Day 1 to this point is incredible,” Eagles head coach Jared Cruddas said in the minutes after Salado’s history-making campaign closed with a 4-3 loss to Stafford in the Class 4A Region III final on a warm Saturday afternoon at Legacy Stadium.
Salado, which was in its first regional tournament after twice having its season ended in the third round since Cruddas took over the program in 2018, posted a team-record 23 wins to just four losses.
Stafford (19-5-5) will be joined in the state tournament that begins next week by Stephenville (Region I), Celina (Region II) and Boerne (Region IV).
After both poured it all into games Friday night in the regional semifinals that required overtime, Salado and Stafford accepted what Cruddas and Spartans head coach Ruben Perez considered a daunting challenge — a quick turnaround for the right to represent Region III at the state tournament.
“It comes down to finishing chances. They finished theirs and we did not. But, it’s really tough to play games like this. I’m not sure any other sport does it like this. You play such a grueling matchup and play another game 12 hours later,” Cruddas said.
Drenched from head to toe as the result of a postgame celebration, Perez concurred.
“They had the disadvantage because they played later (Friday). You know, the regional tournament, the way they set it up, you question that sometimes,” he said. “Sometimes, you just have to outlast somebody.”
The Spartans did that by harnessing the lead for good with a goal 2 minutes into the second half, adding an insurance tally 17 minutes later and holding off the hard-charging Eagles.
Tied 2-2 into halftime, three players combined for Stafford’s go-ahead goal in the 42nd minute when Aron Maldonado played a pass into the run of Jonathan Rivas, who crossed the ball to Raul Peralta for the finishing touch and 3-2 lead.
“I told the guys, it’s 2-2, so basically 0-0 for 40 minutes,” Perez said. “We came out fast and furious in the second half, got that early goal and went from there.”
Rivas, who had a goal in the first half, added his second in the 57th for 4-2. The Eagles got one back in the 59th minute after Zion Musselman was taken down in the box by Stafford keeper Ivan Maldonado and Cooper Sanders converted the ensuing free kick.
Salado, though, couldn’t manufacture the equalizer, falling just shy of adding more to its already lengthy list of firsts this season.
“We played hard. We pushed it to the limit. Obviously, to say we are not at full-strength is cliché, but it definitely had its changes to the game,” said Cruddas, whose team was without the services of sophomore Thad Heckman and senior Alex Pierce, who combined for 82 goals this season. “But, you talk about the mistakes we made today. Our mistakes gave them the opportunity to take home the bigger trophy.”
Heckman wasn’t expected to play ahead of the regional tournament after suffering an ankle injury in the third-round win last week over Waco La Vega. Pierce, who tallied twice in the semifinal win Friday over Winnie East Chambers, also was shown two yellow cards, which equal a red and one-game ban.
Nothing was decided after 40 minutes, but not because of a lack of action, and neither team could hold onto one-goal advantages in a first half in which Salado had six shots on target to Stafford’s three and a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
The Spartans opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Daniel Torres directed a startling, dipping free kick into the back of the net from 52 yards away.
Andrew Gilmore’s long, left-footed pass into the box was gathered with a deft touch by Musselman, who then finished low and right to get Salado level at 1 in the 19th minute.
The Eagles took their first lead in the 27th after Maldonado gave up a big rebound on Brooks Dabney’s shot that Luke Anderson deposited for 2-1. The Spartans were back on even terms just 31 seconds later through Rivas’ first goal.
“The two years I’ve gone to playoffs, I’ve underestimated an opponent. That’s not going to happen again,” Gilmore said. “We’re missing some of our key players, but we still should’ve won this game.”
